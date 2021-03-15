The sleek, powerful, and innovative HIMCEN 740 PRO portable power station H740 PRO has three ways to charge its extra swappable battery pack, one of them is via a wall outlet (AC), as shown here. HIMCEN 740 PRO gives you the power to work from anywhere. Charge your phone up to 70 times and your laptop up to 10 times before recharging your H740 PRO.

Innovative Portable Power Station with Swappable Battery Pack

The H740 PRO features an internal battery pack which can be swapped out for a pre-charged extra 'swappable' battery pack, for endless power, a first in the Lithium-ion Portable Power Station industry.” — CK Kim, CEO and Founder of HIMCEN Battery

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release

HIMCEN Battery Announces Launch of HIMCEN 740 PRO

At 9:00 a.m. today, HIMCEN Battery announced the introduction of its HIMCEN 740 PRO (H740 PRO), a unique, state-of-the-art Lithium-ion Portable Power Station (PPS), which gives users the opportunity to have endless power for devices up to 600 Watts, Pure Sine Wave and 740 Wh battery capacity. And users can double that capacity with its first-in-industry swappable battery pack.

“The H740 PRO features an internal battery pack which can be swapped out for a pre-charged extra “swappable” battery pack, for one of the fastest recharging times in the Lithium-ion Portable Power Station industry,” said CK Kim, CEO and Founder of HIMCEN Battery. He continued: “And it has several additional new in-demand features which first-in-industry for Portable Power Stations."

Endless Power Plus Many Innovative Features

Product reviewers and corporate clients are excited about the H740 PRO. Its innovative features include: Swappable Battery Pack; Car Battery Charging; Fast Recharge Time (2-3 hours), top tier in the industry; XT60 Port for RC cars and planes; Pure Sine Wave Output for sensitive medical and electronic devices; 12 Output Ports; Type C Input/Output Port; and Smart LCD Screen which continuously shows the battery’s status.

SH Tech Co, Ltd., a leading engineering company in Korea, recently purchased the initial mass production lot of H740 PRO. It plans to provide the units to a premium auto prospect in Korea, as an add-on product to luxury car buyers. The first PPS with a car battery charging feature, the H740 PRO saves vehicles from potential damage with car jumping devices.

“HIMCEN’s car battery charging feature is a breakthrough,” said Sang-Jin, Han, CEO of SH Tech Co. “It saves your battery from any damage with traditional jump starters. The H740 PRO recharges your car in just 15-30 minutes, less time than waiting for a service truck to arrive.”

HIMCEN 740 PRO Availability

The H740 PRO launches today, driven by consumer demand for new, more diverse power capabilities. HIMCEN is committed to delivering the best features in the PPS industry. Today, the H740 PRO starts its Indiegogo campaign, which will fund development of even more innovative products. Visit https://igg.me/at/himcenbattery. Indiegogo allows people to solicit funds for a new product, idea, charity, or start-up business.

About HIMCEN Battery

HIMCEN Battery was established in 2016, with products launched in 2018. In addition to its consumer products, HIMCEN has the unique capability for custom product design for its clients. It has several products in mass production. Offering the safest, most power-efficient portable power stations in the industry, HIMCEN’s mission is, as it always strives to respond to consumer demands for portable energy, “We Power Your World,”.

HIMCEN Battery, HIMCEN 740 PRO, and H740 PRO are pending trademarks of HIMCEN Battery.

HIMCEN Battery Launches Innovative H740 PRO, With Swappable Battery Pack for Endless Power