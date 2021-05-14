Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center Strongly Encourages the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Kansas to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get the Best Legal Team for Top Compensation Results

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran or person who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Kansas-we are encouraging you to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. ” — Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center

WICHITA, KANSAS, USA, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran or person who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Kansas-we are strongly encouraging you to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-03043 for an explanation of how the mesothelioma compensation process works and what the person's claim might be worth. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues consistently produce the best compensation results for their clients in Kansas and nationwide.

"Mesothelioma compensation is based on how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. The typical person in the US with mesothelioma is about 72 years old and their exposure to asbestos took place in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s. If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad, and he has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Kansas-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Kansas including communities such as Wichita, Overland Park, Topeka, Olathe, and Lawrence. https://Kansas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Kansas the Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* Cancer Center of Kansas Wichita, Kansas: https://www.cancercenterofkansas.com/

The average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is 72 years old. This year between 2500, and 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer that is attributable to exposure to asbestos.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma also happens in Kansas. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.