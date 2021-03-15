Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020

/EIN News/ -- – Reports Record Revenue and Earnings for 2020 –



– Fourth Quarter Gross Margin Expands More Than 530 bps Year-Over-Year –

– Backlog at December 31, 2020 up 46% Versus Last Year –

– Provides 2021 Outlook for Continued Strong Growth –

PORTLAND, Tenn., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of system (“EBOS”) solutions for solar, battery storage and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“2020 was another record year for Shoals. We grew revenues 21%, expanded adjusted EBITDA margins more than 900 basis points, increased the percentage of our revenues from system solutions to 66% and successfully navigated the unique challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic. Our results reflect the tremendous efforts of our team members and the passion they have for our technology and its important role in the energy transition,” said Jason Whitaker, Chief Executive Officer of Shoals.

Mr. Whitaker continued, “Our focus for 2021 is executing on the growth strategies that we described during our initial public offering which include converting more customers to our BLA solution, broadening our product offering into complementary categories of EBOS, expanding internationally and introducing new products for EV charging infrastructure. We are on or ahead of plan for each of these initiatives. BLA is continuing to take share from conventional homerun solutions and we are on track to convert several new EPCs and developers to our system in 2021. We are on schedule to launch wire management and IV curve benchmarking products in Q2 to complement the BLA and we expect both products to begin generating revenues in Q4. We recently hired our head of EMEA sales to continue building our international sales pipeline. We are taking steps to accelerate the development of our EV infrastructure business because we see an opportunity to bring game changing innovation to that market similar to what we did in solar. As part of that effort, we hired Jeff Tolnar to head our newly formed EV infrastructure business. Jeff previously served as Chief Commercial Officer of Greenlots, a leading provider of turnkey EV charging solutions that was acquired by Shell.”

“The entire Shoals organization contributes to the Company’s success and we are proud that all of our employees became shareholders through our recent initial public offering. The energy transition is a global megatrend that is in the very early innings. We see tremendous opportunity ahead for our employees and shareholders,” concluded Mr. Whitaker.

Results Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Revenues were $38.8 million, compared to $37.9 million for the prior-year period. Year-over-year growth was more modest in the fourth quarter due to extended downtime we took in December while we expanded capacity, as well as an extraordinarily strong fourth quarter of 2019.

Gross profit increased 19.0% to $14.8 million, compared to $12.5 million in the prior year period driven primarily by a higher proportion of revenue from combine-as-you-go system solutions, purchasing efficiencies from increased volumes, improved material planning which reduced logistics costs, enhancements to product design that lowered manufacturing costs, and other manufacturing efficiencies resulting from higher production volume. Gross margin increased more than 530 bps to 38.3% from 32.9% in the prior year.

Operating expenses were $7.7 million compared to $4.3 million during the same period in the prior year primarily as a result of higher equity-based compensation, increased payroll expense due to higher headcount, and non-recurring expenses related to our IPO.

Income from operations was $7.2 million, compared to $8.1 million during the same period in the prior year.

Net income was $4.2 million, compared to $7.8 million during the same period in the prior year. Adjusted net income increased 10.6% to $11.1 million, compared to $10.1 million during the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 32.0% to $14.1 million, compared to $10.7 million for the prior-year period.

Results Full Year Ended December 31, 2020

Revenues grew 21.5% to $175.5 million in 2020, compared to $144.5 million in the prior year driven by significantly higher sales volumes as a result of increased demand for solar EBOS generally and our combine-as-you-go products specifically. The sale of system solutions represented 66% of revenues versus 51% in the prior year.

Gross profit increased 50.5% to $66.5 million in 2020, compared to $44.2 million in the prior year, primarily driven by purchasing efficiencies from increased volumes, improved material planning which reduced logistics costs, enhancements to product design that lowered manufacturing costs and other manufacturing efficiencies resulting from higher production volumes. Gross margin increased to 37.9% from 30.6% in the prior year, in part due to changes in product mix, with sales of higher-margin products such as system solutions for combine-as-you-go EBOS increasing as a percentage of total revenues.

Operating expense was $29.3 million compared to $17.3 million in the prior year primarily as a result of higher general and administrative expense. Operating expense for the year includes $8.3 million for non-cash equity-based compensation and $2.9 million for COVID-19 related costs, as well as professional fees related to the company’s IPO and additional staffing compensation, offset by a reduction in marketing related expenses.

Income from operations increased 38.4% to $37.3 million, compared to $26.9 million in the prior year.

Net income grew 34.3% to $33.8 million, compared to $25.1 million in the prior year. Adjusted net income increased 66.4% to $56.3 million, compared to $33.9 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 65.6% to $60.9 million, compared to $36.8 million in the prior year.

Backlog and Awarded Orders

The Company’s backlog and awarded orders at December 31, 2020 were $157 million, an increase of 46% year-over-year. The increase in backlog and awarded orders reflects continued robust demand for the company’s products from customers in the U.S.

Full Year 2021 Outlook

Based on current business conditions, business trends and other factors, for the full year 2021 ending December 31, 2021, the Company expects:

Revenues to be in the range of $230 million to $240 million, up 31.0% to 36.7% year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $75 million to $80 million

Adjusted net income to be in the range of $47 to $51 million

For a reconciliation of a non-GAAP figure to the applicable GAAP figure please see page 9 of this release. These expectations do not consider, or give effect for, material acquisitions that may be completed by the Company during 2021 or other unforeseen events, including changes in global economic conditions.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a leading provider of electrical balance of system (“EBOS”) solutions for solar, battery storage and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The Company’s mission is to provide innovative products that reduce the cost of installation while improving system performance, reliability and safety. At least one Shoals’ product was used on more than half of the solar energy projects installed in the U.S. in 2020. To learn more about Shoals Technologies, please visit the company's website at https://www.shoals.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Information

(1) A reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income per share, which are forward-looking measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, is not provided because we are unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. The inability to provide a quantitative reconciliation is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty in predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the components of the applicable GAAP measures and non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. The GAAP measures may include the impact of such items as non-cash share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets and the tax effect of such items, in addition to other items we have historically excluded from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income per share. We expect to continue to exclude these items in future disclosures of these non-GAAP measures and may also exclude other similar items that may arise in the future (collectively, "non-GAAP adjustments").

Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our projected future results of operations, business strategies, and industry and regulatory environment. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this report. You should read this report with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus (i) interest expense, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation expense, (iv) amortization of intangibles, (v) equity-based compensation, (vi) COVID-19 expenses and (vii) non-recurring and other expenses. We define Adjusted Net Income as net income plus (i) amortization of intangibles, (ii) amortization of deferred finance costs, (iii) equity-based compensation, (iv) COVID-19 expenses and (v) non-recurring and other expenses, all net of applicable income taxes.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are intended as supplemental measures of performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income: (i) as factors in evaluating management’s performance when determining incentive compensation; (ii) to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies; and (iii) because our credit agreement uses measures similar to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to measure our compliance with certain covenants.

Among other limitations, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations; do not reflect income tax expense or benefit; and other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income differently than we do, which limits their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income on a supplemental basis. You should review the reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.





Shoals Parent LLC

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,073 $ 7,082 Accounts receivable, net 27,004 27,292 Unbilled receivables 3,794 2,505 Inventory, net 15,121 8,834 Other current assets 155 798 Total Current Assets 56,147 46,511 Property, plant and equipment, net 12,763 10,947 Goodwill 50,176 50,176 Other intangible assets, net 71,988 79,973 Other assets 4,236 — Total Assets $ 195,310 $ 187,607 Liabilities and Members’ Equity (Deficit) Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 14,634 $ 10,383 Accrued expenses 5,967 1,264 Long-term debt—current portion 3,500 12,894 Total Current Liabilities 24,101 24,541 Revolving line of credit 20,000 — Long-term debt, less current portion 335,332 13,160 Total Liabilities 379,433 37,701 Commitments and Contingencies Members’ Equity (Deficit) (184,123 ) 149,906 Total Liabilities and Members’ Equity (Deficit) $ 195,310 $ 187,607

Shoals Parent LLC

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 38,753 $ 37,883 $ 175,518 $ 144,496 Cost of Revenue 23,911 25,410 108,972 100,284 Gross Profit 14,842 12,473 66,546 44,212 Operating Expenses General and administrative expenses 5,618 2,270 21,008 9,065 Depreciation and amortization 2,068 2,061 8,262 8,217 Total Operating Expenses 7,686 4,331 29,270 17,282 Income from Operations 7,156 8,142 37,276 26,930 Interest Expense, net (2,909 ) (306 ) (3,510 ) (1,787 ) Net Income $ 4,247 $ 7,836 $ 33,766 $ 25,143 Earnings per Unit Basic and Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 0.21 $ 0.16 Weighted Average Number of Units Basic and Diluted 160,279 160,279 160,279 160,279

Shoals Parent LLC

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 4,247 $ 7,836 $ 33,766 $ 25,143 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of deferred finance costs 320 9 351 38 Depreciation and amortization 2,388 2,325 9,405 9,163 Equity-based compensation 1,032 — 8,251 — Provision for slow-moving inventory (300 ) 401 188 301 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,375 384 288 (473 ) Unbilled receivables 4,787 (2,588 ) (1,289 ) (1,345 ) Inventory (3,522 ) 1,122 (6,475 ) (694 ) Other current assets (27 ) (81 ) 643 137 Accounts payable 3,966 (867 ) 4,251 4,195 Accrued expenses 1,701 (1,046 ) 4,703 (283 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 15,967 7,495 54,082 36,182 Cash Flows Used In Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (450 ) (310 ) (3,236 ) (1,719 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (450 ) (310 ) (3,236 ) (1,719 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Member distributions (364,690 ) (3,711 ) (376,046 ) (13,989 ) Proceeds from term loan facility 350,000 — 350,000 — Debt discount and financing costs (11,821 ) — (11,821 ) — Deferred offering costs (3,738 ) — (3,738 ) — Proceeds from revolving credit facility 20,000 — 20,000 — Proceeds from delayed draw term loan facility 20,000 — 20,000 — Payments on delayed draw term loan facility (20,000 ) — (20,000 ) — Payments on senior debt - term loan (4,440 ) (875 ) (26,250 ) (3,500 ) Payments on senior debt - revolving line of credit — (2,500 ) — (12,500 ) Proceeds from senior debt - revolving line of credit — 2,500 — 2,500 Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (14,689 ) (4,586 ) (47,855 ) (27,489 ) Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 828 2,599 2,991 6,974 Cash and Cash Equivalents—Beginning of Period 9,245 4,483 7,082 108 Cash and Cash Equivalents—End of Period $ 10,073 $ 7,082 $ 10,073 $ 7,082

Shoals Parent LLC

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 4,247 $ 7,836 $ 33,766 $ 25,143 Interest expense 2,909 306 3,510 1,787 Depreciation expense 391 329 1,420 1,179 Amortization of intangibles 1,997 1,996 7,985 7,984 Equity based compensation 1,032 — 8,251 — COVID-19 expenses(a) 884 — 2,890 — Non-recurring and other expenses(b) 2,633 210 3,077 686 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,093 $ 10,677 $ 60,899 $ 36,779

(a) Represents costs incurred as a direct impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, disinfecting and reconfiguration of facilities, medical professionals to conduct daily screenings of employees, premium pay during the pandemic to hourly workers and direct legal costs associated with the pandemic.

(b) Represents certain costs associated with non-recurring professional services, Oaktree’s expenses and other costs.

The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 4,247 $ 7,836 $ 33,766 $ 25,143 Amortization of intangibles 1,997 1,996 7,985 7,984 Amortization of deferred finance costs 320 9 351 38 Equity based compensation 1,032 — 8,251 — COVID-19 expenses(a) 884 — 2,890 — Non-recurring and other expenses(b) 2,633 210 3,077 686 Adjusted Net Income $ 11,113 $ 10,051 $ 56,320 $ 33,851

(a) Represents costs incurred as a direct impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, disinfecting and reconfiguration of facilities, medical professionals to conduct daily screenings of employees, premium pay during the pandemic to hourly workers and direct legal costs associated with the pandemic.

(b) Represents certain costs associated with non-recurring professional services, Oaktree’s expenses and other costs.