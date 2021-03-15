Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,377 in the last 365 days.

GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS INVESTIGATION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating the GenMark Diagnostics acquisition by F. Hoffman La-Roche Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating GenMark Diagnostics (“GenMark”) (NASDAQ: GNMK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to GenMark’s agreement to be acquired by F. Hoffman La-Roche Ltd. Under the terms of the merger, GenMark shareholders will receive $24.05 per share.

If you currently hold shares of GenMark, please call Gregory Stone at (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774, or email to gstone@whafh.com.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Email: gstone@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.


Primary Logo

You just read:

GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS INVESTIGATION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating the GenMark Diagnostics acquisition by F. Hoffman La-Roche Ltd.

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.