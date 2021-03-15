Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Full-Year Ended December 31, 2020

Reports Net Revenues of $95.9 Million for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) (“Amphastar” or the “Company”) today reported results for the three months and full-year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Net revenues of $95.9 million for the fourth quarter
  • GAAP net loss of $6.3 million, or $0.13 per share, for the fourth quarter
  • Adjusted non-GAAP net income of $8.0 million, or $0.16 per share, for the fourth quarter

Full-Year Highlights

  • Net revenues of $349.8 million for the fiscal year
  • GAAP net income of $1.4 million, or $0.03 per share, for the fiscal year
  • Adjusted non-GAAP net income of $31.6 million, or $0.64 per share, for the fiscal year

Dr. Jack Zhang, Amphastar’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Glucagon’s approval, along with the substantial growth in Primatene Mist® and epinephrine multi-dose vials sales helped drive top line growth in 2020 for Amphastar. We remain optimistic that these trends will continue into 2021 and look forward to our pipeline’s continued development. On February 11, 2021, the FDA recognized the Company’s glucagon product as a ‘significant first generic drug approval’ for 2020, emphasizing the ‘real impact on American patients’ of such a product.”  

                           
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
    December 31,    December 31,   
    2020     2019     2020   2019  
                       
    (in thousands, except per share data)  
Net revenues      $ 95,921        $ 83,383        $ 349,846      $ 322,357  
GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Amphastar   $ (6,273 )   $ (1,026 )   $ 1,403   $ 48,939  
Adjusted non-GAAP net income attributable to Amphastar*   $ 7,994     $ 3,639     $ 31,616   $ 17,810  
GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Amphastar stockholders   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.03   $ 0.98  
Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Amphastar stockholders*   $ 0.16     $ 0.07     $ 0.64   $ 0.36  


 * Adjusted non-GAAP net income attributable to Amphastar and Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Amphastar stockholders are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion in the section entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table III of this press release.

Fourth Quarter Results

                         
    Three Months Ended            
    December 31,    Change  
    2020   2019   Dollars      %  
                   
    (in thousands)      
Net revenues:                                    
Enoxaparin   $ 17,648   $ 8,800   $ 8,848     101   %
Primatene Mist®     13,392     9,002     4,390     49   %
Lidocaine     12,191     12,282     (91 )   (1 ) %
Phytonadione     10,458     12,309     (1,851 )   (15 ) %
Epinephrine     7,482     4,311     3,171     74   %
Naloxone     7,079     8,951     (1,872 )   (21 ) %
Other finished pharmaceutical products     19,550     22,342     (2,792 )   (12 ) %
Total finished pharmaceutical products net revenues   $ 87,800   $ 77,997   $ 9,803     13   %
API     8,121     5,386     2,735     51   %
Total net revenues   $ 95,921   $ 83,383   $ 12,538     15   %

Changes in net revenues were primarily driven by:

  • Primatene Mist® increased volumes resulting from:
    • Continued success of our nationwide television, radio, and digital marketing campaign
    • An increase in our distribution channels, including a growth in online sales through Amazon and Kroger, the largest grocery store chain in the United States
  • Enoxaparin increased due to higher unit volumes as a result of a competitor leaving the market
  • Epinephrine sales increased due to the launch of our approved epinephrine injection multi-dose vials during the second quarter of 2020
  • Naloxone sales decreased due to lower average selling price because of increased competition
  • Other finished pharmaceutical product sales decreased due to lower demand, largely due to competitors returning to their normal distribution levels

                         
    Three Months Ended            
    December 31,    Change  
    2020     2019     Dollars      %  
                       
    (in thousands)      
Net revenues   $ 95,921     $ 83,383     $ 12,538   15 %
Cost of revenues     59,089       50,002       9,087   18 %
Gross profit   $ 36,832     $ 33,381     $ 3,451   10 %
as % of net revenues     38 %     40 %            

Offsetting factors primarily drove changes in cost of revenues and the resulting gross margin:

  • Increased sales of high margin products such as Primatene Mist® and epinephrine injection multi-dose vials
  • Increased sales of low margin enoxaparin
  • A $1.3 million amendment fee from MannKind in the fourth quarter of 2019, which increased gross margins in 2019 as a percentage of revenue
                         
    Three Months Ended            
    December 31,    Change  
    2020   2019   Dollars      %  
                   
    (in thousands)      
Selling, distribution, and marketing   $ 3,787   $ 3,476   $ 311     9   %
General and administrative     12,033     10,505     1,528     15   %
Research and development     18,133     19,644     (1,511 )   (8 ) %
  • Selling, distribution, and marketing expenses increased due to the cost of our ongoing national television, radio, and digital marketing campaign for Primatene Mist®
  • General and administrative expenses increased primarily due to increased legal expenses, including a reserve taken for the preliminary settlement of certain employment litigation
  • Research and development expenses decreased due to lower clinical trial expenses
                         
    Three Months Ended            
    December 31,    Change  
    2020     2019   Dollars      %  
                     
    (in thousands)      
Non-operating (expense) income, net   $ (9,621 )   $ 1,430   $ (11,051 )   NM  
  • In December 2020, we recorded $12.8 million of expense relating to the litigation with Aventis, which was partially offset by foreign currency gains.

Year-End Results

                         
    Year Ended December 31,    Change  
    2020   2019   Dollars      %  
                   
    (in thousands)      
Net revenues:                                    
Primatene Mist®   $ 51,725   $ 18,065   $ 33,660     186   %
Enoxaparin     48,681     42,695     5,986     14   %
Phytonadione     42,646     45,786     (3,140 )   (7 ) %
Lidocaine     41,113     46,013     (4,900 )   (11 ) %
Naloxone     33,416     34,761     (1,345 )   (4 ) %
Epinephrine     23,799     13,885     9,914     71   %
Other finished pharmaceutical products     89,988     100,795     (10,807 )   (11 ) %
Total finished pharmaceutical products net revenues   $ 331,368   $ 302,000   $ 29,368     10   %
API     18,478     20,357     (1,879 )   (9 ) %
Total net revenues   $ 349,846   $ 322,357   $ 27,489     9   %

Changes in net revenues were primarily driven by:

  • Primatene Mist® increased volumes resulting from:
    • Continued success of our nationwide television, radio, and digital marketing campaign
    • Expansion of our distribution channels, including Kroger, the largest grocery store chain in the United States, starting in the third quarter of 2020 and online sales through Amazon
  • Enoxaparin increased primarily due to higher unit volumes as a result of a competitor leaving the market
  • Epinephrine increased volumes due to the launch of our epinephrine injection multi-dose vials during the second quarter of 2020
  • Decreased naloxone sales due to lower average selling price because of increased competition
  • Other finished pharmaceutical product sales decreased due to:
    • Lower demand for certain products which are frequently used in elective procedures, including lidocaine products and Cortrosyn® as a result of a nationwide decline in these procedures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
    • Decrease in calcium chloride, dextrose, and atropine, as a competitor who experienced shortages in 2019 returned to the market in 2020
                         
    Year Ended December 31,    Change  
    2020     2019     Dollars      %  
                       
    (in thousands)      
Net revenues   $ 349,846     $ 322,357     $ 27,489   9 %
Cost of revenues     206,506       190,434       16,072   8 %
Gross profit   $ 143,340     $ 131,923     $ 11,417   9 %
as % of net revenues     41 %     41 %            

Offsetting factors impacting gross margin:

  • Increased sales of high margin products such as Primatene Mist® and epinephrine injection multi-dose vials
  • Increased sales of low margin enoxaparin
  • A $2.8 million amendment fee from MannKind in 2019, which increased gross margin as a percentage of revenue
                         
    Year Ended December 31,    Change  
    2020   2019   Dollars      %  
                   
    (in thousands)      
Selling, distribution, and marketing   $ 14,780   $ 12,830   $ 1,950     15   %
General and administrative     50,377     50,279     98     0   %
Research and development     67,229     68,853     (1,624 )   (2 ) %
  • Selling, distribution, and marketing expenses increased due to the cost of our ongoing national television, radio, and digital marketing campaign for Primatene Mist® which began in July 2019
  • General and administrative expenses increased primarily due to the separation agreement entered into with a former executive, in which we incurred an expense of $4.9 million relating to cash compensation and share-based compensation expense, which was partially offset by a decrease in legal expenses
  • Research and development expenses decreased due to a decrease in clinical trial expenses as a result of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the completion of one of our external studies in 2020
                         
    Year Ended December 31,    Change  
    2020     2019   Dollars      %  
                     
    (in thousands)      
Non-operating (expense) income, net   $ (6,317 )   $ 60,267   $ (66,584 )   NM  
  • In June 2019, we recognized a gain of $59.9 million relating to the settlement of our patent and antitrust litigation with Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sandoz Inc.
  • In December 2020, we recorded $12.8 million of expense relating to the litigation with Aventis, which was partially offset by foreign currency gains

Cash flow provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $57.3 million.

Impact of COVID-19

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of Primatene Mist® and certain hospital products increased, while sales of certain products frequently used in elective produces, such as Cortrosyn® and lidocaine products, decreased. The Company has not experienced any significant negative impacts on its cash flows or operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the Company’s production facilities continued to operate during the quarter as they had prior to the COVID-19 pandemic with very little change, other than for enhanced safety measures intended to prevent the spread of the virus. It is not possible at this time to estimate the complete impact that the COVID-19 pandemic could have on our business, including our customers and suppliers, as the impact will depend on future developments of the pandemic, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted.

Pipeline Information

The Company currently has five ANDAs on file with the FDA targeting products with a market size of approximately $2.3 billion, three biosimilar products in development targeting products with a market size of approximately $13 billion, and seven generic products in development targeting products with a market size of approximately $10.5 billion. This market information is based on IQVIA data for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. The Company is currently developing multiple proprietary products with injectable and intranasal dosage forms.

Amphastar’s Chinese subsidiary, ANP, currently has 14 Drug Master Files, or DMFs, on file with the FDA and is developing several additional DMFs.

Company Information

Amphastar is a bio-pharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin API products. Most of the Company’s finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. More information and resources are available at www.amphastar.com.

Amphastar’s logo and other trademarks or service marks of Amphastar, including, but not limited to Amphastar®, Primatene Mist®, Amphadase®, and Cortrosyn®, are the property of Amphastar.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company is disclosing non-GAAP financial measures when providing financial results. The Company believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations (and comparisons of its current operations with historical and future operations) would be difficult if the disclosure of its financial results were limited to financial measures prepared only in accordance with GAAP. As a result, the Company is disclosing certain non-GAAP results, including (i) Adjusted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributed to Amphastar and (ii) Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS attributed to Amphastar’s stockholders, which exclude amortization expense, share-based compensation, impairment charges, executive severance expense, and legal settlements, in order to supplement investors’ and other readers’ understanding and assessment of the Company’s financial performance because the Company’s management uses these measures internally for forecasting, budgeting, and measuring its operating performance. Whenever the Company uses such non-GAAP measures, it will provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors and other readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures set forth below and should consider non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results today, March 15, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

To access the conference call, dial toll-free (877) 407-0989 or (201) 389-0921 for international callers, five minutes before the conference.

The call can also be accessed on the Investors page on the Company’s website at www.amphastar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release and in the conference call referenced above that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding future financial performance, backlog, sales and marketing of its products, market size and growth, product development, the timing of FDA filings or approvals, including the DMFs of ANP, the timing of product launches, acquisitions and other matters related to its pipeline of product candidates, its share buyback program and other future events, such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related responses of business and governments to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our business operations and results of operations. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Amphastar’s historical performance and its current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Amphastar’s business, operations, and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2020. In particular, the extent of COVID-19’s impact on our business will depend on several factors, including the severity, duration and extent of the pandemic, as well as actions taken by governments, businesses, and consumers in response to the pandemic, all of which continue to evolve and remain uncertain at this time. You can locate these reports through the Company’s website at http://ir.amphastar.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of the release. Amphastar undertakes no obligation to revise or update information or any forward-looking statements in this press release or the conference call referenced above to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available or if subsequent events cause Amphastar’s expectations to change.

Contact Information:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Bill Peters
Chief Financial Officer
(909) 980-9484

Table I
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

                           
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
    December 31,    December 31,   
       2020        2019        2020        2019    
                           
Net revenues      $ 95,921        $ 83,383        $ 349,846        $ 322,357    
Cost of revenues     59,089       50,002       206,506       190,434    
Gross profit     36,832       33,381       143,340       131,923    
                           
Operating expenses:                          
Selling, distribution, and marketing     3,787       3,476       14,780       12,830    
General and administrative     12,033       10,505       50,377       50,279    
Research and development     18,133       19,644       67,229       68,853    
Total operating expenses     33,953       33,625       132,386       131,962    
                           
Income (loss) from operations     2,879       (244 )     10,954       (39 )  
                           
Non-operating (expense) income, net     (9,621 )     1,430       (6,317 )     60,267    
                           
(Loss) income before income taxes     (6,742 )     1,186       4,637       60,228    
Income tax (benefit) provision     (950 )     431       3,540       13,723    
                           
Net (loss) income   $ (5,792 )   $ 755     $ 1,097     $ 46,505    
                           
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests   $ 481     $ 1,781     $ (306 )   $ (2,434 )  
                           
Net (loss) income attributable to Amphastar   $ (6,273 )   $ (1,026 )   $ 1,403     $ 48,939    
                           
Net (loss) income per share attributable to Amphastar stockholders:                          
Basic   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.03     $ 1.04    
Diluted   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.03     $ 0.98    
                           
Weighted-average shares used to compute net (loss) income per share attributable to Amphastar stockholders:                          
Basic     47,496       46,840       47,038       46,982    
Diluted     47,496       46,840       49,124       49,907    

Table II
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited; in thousands, except share data)

             
       December 31,       December 31, 
    2020
   2019
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 92,642     $ 73,685  
Restricted cash     1,865       1,865  
Short-term investments     12,977       11,675  
Restricted short-term investments     2,200       2,290  
Accounts receivable, net     66,005       45,376  
Inventories     96,831       110,501  
Income tax refunds and deposits     385       311  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     6,777       9,538  
Total current assets     279,682       255,241  
             
Property, plant, and equipment, net     260,055       233,856  
Finance lease right-of-use assets     612       887  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     20,042       18,805  
Goodwill and intangible assets, net     40,615       41,153  
Other assets     5,250       11,156  
Deferred tax assets     24,980       25,873  
Total assets   $ 631,236     $ 586,971  
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 95,504     $ 77,051  
Income taxes payable     1,077       2,042  
Current portion of long-term debt     12,263       7,741  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     3,357       3,175  
Total current liabilities     112,201       90,009  
             
Long-term reserve for income tax liabilities     4,709       3,425  
Long-term debt, net of current portion     34,186       39,394  
Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     17,464       16,315  
Deferred tax liabilities     741       867  
Other long-term liabilities     13,212       9,433  
Total liabilities     182,513       159,443  
Commitments and contingencies            
Stockholders’ equity:            
Preferred stock: par value $0.0001; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding            
Common stock: par value $0.0001; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 54,760,922 and 47,495,439 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 52,495,483 and 46,576,968 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019, respectively     5       5  
Additional paid-in capital     410,061       367,305  
Retained earnings     117,773       116,370  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (3,721 )     (4,687 )
Treasury stock     (121,812 )     (97,627 )
Total Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stockholders’ equity     402,306       381,366  
Non-controlling interests     46,417       46,162  
Total equity     448,723       427,528  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 631,236     $ 586,971  

Table III
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,    December 31, 
       2020        2019      2020        2019  
                         
GAAP net (loss) income      $ (5,792 )      $ 755      $ 1,097        $ 46,505  
Adjusted for:                        
Intangible amortization     265       260     1,036       1,037  
Share-based compensation     4,334       4,296     18,180       17,296  
Impairment of long-lived assets     81       171     241       365  
Expense related to executive separation agreement               4,869        
Gain (loss) on litigation settlement     13,780           13,780       (59,900 )
Income tax (benefit) provision on pre-tax adjustments     (4,090 )     72     (7,482 )     10,494  
Non-GAAP net income   $ 8,578     $ 5,554   $ 31,721     $ 15,797  
                         
Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests   $ 584     $ 1,915   $ 105     $ (2,013 )
                         
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Amphastar   $ 7,994     $ 3,639   $ 31,616     $ 17,810  
                         
Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Amphastar stockholders:                        
Basic   $ 0.17     $ 0.08   $ 0.67     $ 0.38  
Diluted   $ 0.16     $ 0.07   $ 0.64     $ 0.36  
                         
Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Amphastar stockholders:                        
Basic     47,496       46,840     47,038       46,982  
Diluted     49,730       49,242     49,124       49,907  


                                           
    Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
                                 
        Selling,   General   Research   Non-operating   Income   Non-controlling
    Cost of   distribution   and   and   income   tax provision   interest
       revenue      and marketing      administrative      development      (expense), net      (benefit)      adjustment
GAAP   $ 59,089     $ 3,787     $ 12,033     $ 18,133     $ (9,621 )   $ (950 )   $ 481  
Intangible amortization     (232 )           (33 )                       11  
Share-based compensation     (972 )     (106 )     (2,920 )     (336 )                 114  
Impairment of long-lived assets     (40 )           (12 )     (29 )                 5  
Loss on litigation settlement                 (975 )           (12,805 )            
Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments                                   4,090       (27 )
Non-GAAP   $ 57,845     $ 3,681     $ 8,093     $ 17,768     $ 3,184     $ 3,140     $ 584  

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (continued)

                                           
    Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
                                 
        Selling,   General   Research   Non-operating   Income   Non-controlling
    Cost of   distribution   and   and   income   tax provision   interest
       revenue      and marketing      administrative      development      (expense), net      (benefit)      adjustment
GAAP   $ 50,002     $ 3,476     $ 10,505     $ 19,644     $ 1,430   $ 431     $ 1,781  
Intangible amortization     (226 )           (34 )                     11  
Share-based compensation     (880 )     (103 )     (2,961 )     (352 )               98  
Impairment of long-lived assets     (30 )           (141 )                     58  
Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments                                 (72 )     (33 )
Non-GAAP   $ 48,866     $ 3,373     $ 7,369     $ 19,292     $ 1,430   $ 359     $ 1,915  


                                           
    Year Ended December 31, 2020
                                 
        Selling,   General   Research   Non-operating   Income   Non-controlling
    Cost of   distribution   and   and   income   tax provision   interest
       revenue      and marketing      administrative      development      (expense), net      (benefit)      adjustment
GAAP   $ 206,506     $ 14,780     $ 50,377     $ 67,229     $ (6,317 )   $ 3,540   $ (306 )
Intangible amortization     (902 )           (134 )                     45  
Share-based compensation     (4,248 )     (456 )     (11,771 )     (1,705 )               444  
Impairment of long-lived assets     (72 )           (140 )     (29 )               20  
Expense related to executive separation agreement                 (4,869 )                      
Loss on litigation settlement                 (975 )           (12,805 )          
Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments                                   7,482     (98 )
Non-GAAP   $ 201,284     $ 14,324     $ 32,488     $ 65,495     $ 6,488     $ 11,022   $ 105  


                                           
    Year Ended December 31, 2019
                                 
        Selling,   General   Research   Non-operating   Income   Non-controlling
    Cost of   distribution   and   and   income   tax provision   interest
       revenue      and marketing      administrative      development      (expense), net      (benefit)      adjustment
GAAP   $ 190,434     $ 12,830     $ 50,279     $ 68,853     $ 60,267   $ 13,723     $ (2,434 )
Intangible amortization     (895 )           (142 )                     45  
Share-based compensation     (3,819 )     (388 )     (11,538 )     (1,551 )               355  
Impairment of long-lived assets     (99 )           (164 )     (102 )               113  
Gain on litigation settlement                             59,900            
Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments                                 (10,494 )     (92 )
Non-GAAP   $ 185,621     $ 12,442     $ 38,435     $ 67,200     $ 367   $ 3,229     $ (2,013 )


