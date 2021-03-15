Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Proactive news headlines including Lexaria Bioscience, ImagineAR, Blackrock Gold, Tetra Bio-Pharma and District Metals Corp

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Lexaria Bioscience Corp (CSE:LXX) (OTCMKTS:LXRP) updates on progress of its DehydraTECH CBD studies to treat high blood pressure click here 

- ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) (FRA:GMS1) says Oasis Digital Studios to offer AR-enhanced NFTs to the entertainment and lifestyle sectors through new partnership click here 

- Blackrock Gold Corp (CVE:BRC) to change its name to better reflect the silver dominant nature of its flagship Tonopah West project in Nevada click here 

- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc's (TSE:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) THC-based prescription drug completes Health Canada’s New Drug Submission screening phase click here 

- Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) successfully deploys biggest venue bubble platform at the NCAA's Big West Conference Championship in Las Vegas click here 

- District Metals Corp (CVE:DMX) (OTCMKTS:MKVNF) (FRA:DFPP) excited as it kicks off 5,000m drill program at Tomtebo property, Sweden click here 

- American Resources Corp (NASDAQ:AREC) (NYSE:REX) (FRA:RX3) appoints long-time mining operator as president of American Carbon subsidiary click here 

- Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) (FRA:87CA) hails drill results from Cliff Creek North zone at Lawyers project, which shows deep mineralization click here 

- NetCents Technology Inc (CSE:NC) (FRA:26N) (OTCQB:NTTCF) says interest from its merchant base following its entry into the Non-Fungible Tokens space has exceeded all initial expectations click here 

- The Parent Company (NEO:GRAM.U) (OTCQX:GRAMF) sees its FY2020 unaudited revenue surge 76% to US$188M as cannabis sales momentum builds click here 

- MBH Corporation (FRA:M8H OTCMKTS:MBHCF) makes it 25 deals with Cambridgeshire taxi firm acquisition click here 

- Planet 13 Holdings Inc (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) partners with Curaleaf to open Select brand shop-in-shop in its Las Vegas SuperStore click here 

 

