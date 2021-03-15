Senator Tartaglione, Colleagues Launch Women Supporting Working Women Campaign

Philadelphia, PA – March 15, 2021 – State Senator Christine Tartaglione (D-Philadelphia) today joined First Lady of Pennsylvania Frances Wolf, Second Lady of Pennsylvania Gisele Fetterman, and many of the senator’s General Assembly colleagues to launch the Women Supporting Working Women campaign. A recording of the even can be viewed at www.PayPAWomen.com.

“As we celebrate women’s history throughout March, it is important that we continue to make history by advancing gender equality,” Senator Tartaglione said. “It is unacceptable in 2021 that women continue to earn less than men for comparable work. And it is unacceptable that our low-wage workforce is disproportionately comprised of women. Raising the minimum wage would help correct these injustices.”

State Rep. Patty Kim (D-Dauphin) hosted the virtual news conference, which was also broadcast live via www.PASenate.com/live and on the Facebook page of the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Caucus.

“This event brings together strong women leaders from different branches of government and all walks of life,” Rep. Kim said. “Our common goal here is to raise the minimum wage and support working women and their families. We want to hear your stories, as well as ask for your support. Working together, we can achieve anything.”

Visit www.PayPAWomen.com to learn more about how raising the minimum wage can help working families, the campaign, and how to get involved.

