Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,313 in the last 365 days.

Senator Tartaglione and Rep. Kim Launch Women Supporting Working Women Campaign

HARRISBURG, March 15, 2021 – State Rep. Patty Kim, D-Dauphin, today announced the official launch of the Women Supporting Working Women campaign. You can watch the full event on PayPAWomen.com.

“This event brings together strong women leaders from different branches of government and all walks of life,” Kim said. “Our common goal here is to raise the minimum wage and support working women and their families. We want to hear your stories, as well as ask for your support. Working together, we can achieve anything.”

“As we celebrate women’s history throughout March, it is important that we continue to make history by advancing gender equality,” said state Sen. Christine Tartaglione, D-Phila. “It is unacceptable in 2021 that women continue to earn less than men for comparable work. And it is unacceptable that our low-wage workforce is disproportionately comprised of women. Raising the minimum wage would help correct these injustices.”

In addition to Kim and Tartaglione, other guest speakers for this discussion included:

  • Frances Wolf, first lady of Pennsylvania.
  • Gisele Fetterman, second lady of Pennsylvania.
  • State Rep. Joanna McClinton, Democratic leader of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Residents can find out more about how raising the minimum wage can help working families, the campaign and how to get involved by visiting PayPAWomen.com.

For more information, contact Kim’s office at (717) 986-1673.

###

You just read:

Senator Tartaglione and Rep. Kim Launch Women Supporting Working Women Campaign

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.