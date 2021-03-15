Sanat Ranganathan signs petitions to protest animal cruelty helping those who are helpless and serves humanity
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanat Ranganathan is proud to announce that he has signed a petition to protest against animal cruelty. This is not the first time that Sanat has signed a petition involved in matters concerning animal rights, nor will it be the last. In the past, he has engaged himself in many issues to do with animal rights protection. Most of them touch on pushing to have animal rights violators brought to justice and have the animals relocated to safe locations, where they can live in better conditions and have their dignity back. Many of Sanat’s signed petitions are on sites such as Change.org, Care2, and Animal Victory.
Sanat’s involvement with animal rights has a lot to do with his upbringing. He grew up around pets, and to-date he always keeps pets. He loves his pets so much that he cannot fathom the idea of someone taking advantage of such beautiful and innocent beings. Then there is his exposure to real-world cases of animal abuse. In his travels, both locally and abroad, Sanat has come across cases of abused animals in captivity, and he found such cases heartbreaking. One of his most memorable situations was seeing a dog neglected for days without food and on the verge of dying. This particular experience turned him into an animal rights activist, ready to do whatever it takes to ensure that as many animals as possible are saved from suffering.
He has done well in his activism and, before and after COVID-19 hit, has donated money to help rescue dogs adopted by U.S soldiers abroad. The donations went towards helping send the dogs over to the U.S. That’s because the military does not make payments for the transportation of pets, and soldiers who rescue them are not allowed to carry them in military planes. Sanat’s donation to this course was done through the SPCA. He continues to donate to the SPCA in hopes that more of these dogs can be rescued and sent over to the U.S for a safer, and more dignified life. Sanat is also a regular donor to Erin’s farm, a non-profit animal rescue sanctuary in Indiana which rescues a variety of farm animals and livestock. ., He also donates to Second Chance Rescue of New York City, and Wayside Waifs in Kansas City, which helps with rescue and adoption of household pets. Sanat always ensures that his donations have a significant impact in giving distressed, surrendered or abandoned animals a chance to live a dignified life, devoid of all abuse.
Besides animal rights donations and signing petitions, Sanat is also an avid philanthropist and is an active giver towards courses that help society’s vulnerable. He is an active volunteer with his church’s outreach ministry which administers church funds and other donations to help people struggling with the basics of life, such as food, utilities, bedding and rent. He also plays a role in assisting such people in accessing aid from other partner organizations that may offer more long-term help and a path towards a more sustainable life. Sanat is also a mobilizer and regularly helps pool together other charities and churches for aid packages for large amounts of need. Through Sanat’s efforts, many struggling families have been helped and he continues to help and be a voice for those in need.
His giving drive stems out of an awareness of his position as an attorney and the knowledge that he can advocate to change the lives of those in need. Sanat is a top lawyer and is the principal attorney at the law offices of Sanat Ranganathan. However, even before getting to his position, Sanat was exposed to a world that most people can only dream of. He grew up in Asia and spent much of his time, as a young man, in Holland and England and has travelled to many parts of the world. Sanat even got to attend some of the best law schools globally, including Warwick University School of Law in the U.K, Leiden University Europa Institute in the Netherlands, and the Duke University of Law in the U.S. His cross-cultural upbringing and schooling exposed him to the disparities that exist in the world and made him deeply empathetic towards the plight of the less fortunate in society. He is conscious that structural issues make people vulnerable and that the best way to deal with those in difficult situations is to uplift them and not assume negative stereotypes.
Sanat’s empathetic nature has seen him continue with his giving courses despite the disruption caused by COVID-19. He understands that the pandemic has made the situation worse for those already hard hit by life. Through the church, he has been giving moral support to such people, virtually. He also continues to make donations to organizations that help them meet their basics. Since he cannot directly interact with those in need in these pandemic times, he hopes that his messages of hope and the money he sends will help make a difference in their lives.
Sanat also actively champions diversity, to help the legal profession before and during this pandemic. He is an active member of the Asian Bar at a regional and national level and attends many seminars and champions diversity as much as he can. Sanat is keen to help eradicate hate and bigotry in our society and heal the wounds of division in the nation and has always advocated for diversity in the workforce, with all his employers. For his next project, as a proud and active member of the Asian community, Sanat is keen to volunteer for Asian businesses and communities adversely affected by social and economic devastations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sanat is also deeply concerned about the environment and protection of the earth’s resources. His wife and him are active members of the Morton arboretum in Lisle Illinois and regularly visits, and participates in all its events. Sanat’s family spends a lot of time in nature, walking in forest preserves, driving less, recycling and using recycled products, and consuming ethically sourced foods, and adopting a healthier and more conscientious lifestyle, to lessen the burden on the planet. He looks forward to engaging in an even more eco-friendly lifestyle. Sanat looks forward to joining other similar organizations, such as the local chapter of the Sierra club and volunteering with the Du Page forest preserve in the future.
Sanat Ranganathan is the principal attorney of the Law Offices of Sanat Ranganathan that is based in Chicago. Through his firm, he offers a wide array of services that include commercial law, intellectual property, software licensing, Outsourcing & Offshore Agreements, Contract Drafting, Commercial Real Estate, I.T & E-commerce, Contracts negotiations, Regulatory Compliance, International Law, Higher Education Law, and procurement and supply chains. To learn more about his services, you can visit the law firm’s website at www.sanatranganathan.com. Sanat has also been featured in Inspirery, Ideamensch, and Dotcom Magazine.
Sanat Ranganathan
Sanat’s involvement with animal rights has a lot to do with his upbringing. He grew up around pets, and to-date he always keeps pets. He loves his pets so much that he cannot fathom the idea of someone taking advantage of such beautiful and innocent beings. Then there is his exposure to real-world cases of animal abuse. In his travels, both locally and abroad, Sanat has come across cases of abused animals in captivity, and he found such cases heartbreaking. One of his most memorable situations was seeing a dog neglected for days without food and on the verge of dying. This particular experience turned him into an animal rights activist, ready to do whatever it takes to ensure that as many animals as possible are saved from suffering.
He has done well in his activism and, before and after COVID-19 hit, has donated money to help rescue dogs adopted by U.S soldiers abroad. The donations went towards helping send the dogs over to the U.S. That’s because the military does not make payments for the transportation of pets, and soldiers who rescue them are not allowed to carry them in military planes. Sanat’s donation to this course was done through the SPCA. He continues to donate to the SPCA in hopes that more of these dogs can be rescued and sent over to the U.S for a safer, and more dignified life. Sanat is also a regular donor to Erin’s farm, a non-profit animal rescue sanctuary in Indiana which rescues a variety of farm animals and livestock. ., He also donates to Second Chance Rescue of New York City, and Wayside Waifs in Kansas City, which helps with rescue and adoption of household pets. Sanat always ensures that his donations have a significant impact in giving distressed, surrendered or abandoned animals a chance to live a dignified life, devoid of all abuse.
Besides animal rights donations and signing petitions, Sanat is also an avid philanthropist and is an active giver towards courses that help society’s vulnerable. He is an active volunteer with his church’s outreach ministry which administers church funds and other donations to help people struggling with the basics of life, such as food, utilities, bedding and rent. He also plays a role in assisting such people in accessing aid from other partner organizations that may offer more long-term help and a path towards a more sustainable life. Sanat is also a mobilizer and regularly helps pool together other charities and churches for aid packages for large amounts of need. Through Sanat’s efforts, many struggling families have been helped and he continues to help and be a voice for those in need.
His giving drive stems out of an awareness of his position as an attorney and the knowledge that he can advocate to change the lives of those in need. Sanat is a top lawyer and is the principal attorney at the law offices of Sanat Ranganathan. However, even before getting to his position, Sanat was exposed to a world that most people can only dream of. He grew up in Asia and spent much of his time, as a young man, in Holland and England and has travelled to many parts of the world. Sanat even got to attend some of the best law schools globally, including Warwick University School of Law in the U.K, Leiden University Europa Institute in the Netherlands, and the Duke University of Law in the U.S. His cross-cultural upbringing and schooling exposed him to the disparities that exist in the world and made him deeply empathetic towards the plight of the less fortunate in society. He is conscious that structural issues make people vulnerable and that the best way to deal with those in difficult situations is to uplift them and not assume negative stereotypes.
Sanat’s empathetic nature has seen him continue with his giving courses despite the disruption caused by COVID-19. He understands that the pandemic has made the situation worse for those already hard hit by life. Through the church, he has been giving moral support to such people, virtually. He also continues to make donations to organizations that help them meet their basics. Since he cannot directly interact with those in need in these pandemic times, he hopes that his messages of hope and the money he sends will help make a difference in their lives.
Sanat also actively champions diversity, to help the legal profession before and during this pandemic. He is an active member of the Asian Bar at a regional and national level and attends many seminars and champions diversity as much as he can. Sanat is keen to help eradicate hate and bigotry in our society and heal the wounds of division in the nation and has always advocated for diversity in the workforce, with all his employers. For his next project, as a proud and active member of the Asian community, Sanat is keen to volunteer for Asian businesses and communities adversely affected by social and economic devastations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sanat is also deeply concerned about the environment and protection of the earth’s resources. His wife and him are active members of the Morton arboretum in Lisle Illinois and regularly visits, and participates in all its events. Sanat’s family spends a lot of time in nature, walking in forest preserves, driving less, recycling and using recycled products, and consuming ethically sourced foods, and adopting a healthier and more conscientious lifestyle, to lessen the burden on the planet. He looks forward to engaging in an even more eco-friendly lifestyle. Sanat looks forward to joining other similar organizations, such as the local chapter of the Sierra club and volunteering with the Du Page forest preserve in the future.
Sanat Ranganathan is the principal attorney of the Law Offices of Sanat Ranganathan that is based in Chicago. Through his firm, he offers a wide array of services that include commercial law, intellectual property, software licensing, Outsourcing & Offshore Agreements, Contract Drafting, Commercial Real Estate, I.T & E-commerce, Contracts negotiations, Regulatory Compliance, International Law, Higher Education Law, and procurement and supply chains. To learn more about his services, you can visit the law firm’s website at www.sanatranganathan.com. Sanat has also been featured in Inspirery, Ideamensch, and Dotcom Magazine.
Sanat Ranganathan
Sanat Ranganathan
sanat@sanatranganathan.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn