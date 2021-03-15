Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, updates response to COVID-19, moving to Phase Two operations effective March 15, 2021

15 March 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Consistent with the Supreme Court of Missouri’s revised Operational Directives for easing COVID-19 restrictions on in-person proceedings effective August 1, 2020, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, announces a change in its operational phase effective immediately.

The Supreme Court’s revised Operational Directive identify four phases of operations (Phases Zero through Three) that courts may work through based on various criteria, and each progressive phase is designed to allow greater flexibility in court operations.

Consistent with those instructions, effective immediately, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will move from Operating Phase One to Operating Phase Two . During Operating Phase Two, the court’s operations will continue, and the clerk’s office will remain available to provide assistance and answer questions. However, all questions should be resolved by phone call or e-mail if possible. Court personnel are accessible during regular business hours by telephone at 816/889-3600; by e-mail at wdcoa@courts.mo.gov ; and by regular mail at 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64106.

In accordance with this court’s prior orders dated March 24, 2020 , and July 29, 2020 , the court will continue to hold all oral arguments by video conference, consistent with instructions provided by the clerk’s office. In accordance with this court’s prior order dated March 23, 2020 , temporarily suspending Western District Special Rule 12 requirements to file paper copies, attorneys should not forward or attempt to file any paper copies until further order of the court. Litigants who are not represented by counsel may still submit paper copies of filings but are encouraged to use alternate means of filing documents under Western District Special Rule 13, such as by mailing, electronic mail attachment, or by facsimile, as allowed under that rule, rather than in-person delivery of copies to the courthouse.

To prevent potential exposure, any visitors planning to come to the courthouse should first contact the clerk’s office to determine whether their issue can be addressed over the phone or by e-mail. If the issue cannot be addressed remotely, visitors who meet any of the following criteria will not be permitted into the courthouse:

Have traveled to any foreign country within the last 14 days;

Reside or have had close contact with someone who has traveled to any foreign country within the last 14 days;

Have been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital or health agency;

Have been diagnosed with or have had contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19; or

Have unexplained fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Visitors will be required to submit to a touchless temperature check at the front door of the courthouse, and will not be permitted to enter if their temperature exceeds 100.4 degrees. Face masks or coverings shall be required to enter, and at all times while in, the courthouse.

These restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

For additional information concerning the status of an appeal or the court’s operations, please call the clerk’s office at (816) 889-3600.

Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

1300 Oak Street

Kansas City, MO 64106

(816)-889-3600

