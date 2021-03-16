COVID-19 Inspires a Breakthrough Product to Reduce a Highly Fatal Combination: Gum Disease + COVID-19

"The Anti-COVID Brush for Gums" The WUNDERBRUSH for GUMS

Salvatore P. DeRicco, DDS, inspired by an estimated 90% of adults & teens having gum disease - gingivitis or periodontitis - launches The WUNDERBRUSH for GUMS

The WUNDERBRUSH for GUMS finally enables people to take proper care of their gums, since conventional toothbrushes are inadequate…why else would 90% of the population have gingivitis or periodontitis?” — Salvatore P. DeRicco, DDS

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was recently reported that COVID-19 infection is 9 times more fatal – in victims with gum disease, than in those without gum disease (NY Post article 2/8/21). And, coinciding with that report, was the debut of The WUNDERBRUSH for GUMS – the first brush engineered specifically for gums - to predictably clean at and under all gumlines, and which was inspired by the fact that an estimated 90% of adults and teens have gum disease – gingivitis or periodontitis, and the determination that gum disease predisposes us to more severe effects of COVID-19 infection. The inventor of The WUNDERBRUSH for GUMS – Salvatore P. DeRicco, DDS, a New York orthodontist, an award-winning inventor of specialized oral care brushes, and the founder of A+ Oral Hygiene, LLC, (d/b/a IMPLANT & PERIO CARE), holds over 20 patents, with his first brush having been conceived to help his own orthodontic patients. “It’s been an amazing evolution - from trying to improve my own patients’ ability to brush around their braces, to potentially helping 90% of the population to take proper care of their gums.” explained Dr. DeRicco.

“This pandemic has affected many people in many different ways – sadly, many so tragically, but it gave me time to develop a new product – to help many more people than my first two releases – The SPOT LESS BRUSH – for orthodontic patients and The ImplantClean Brush – for individuals with implant-supported dentures.” explained Dr. DeRicco. “And I’ve learned a LOT, in the process; you see, gum disease/periodontal disease is largely misrepresented, statistically - because of semantics, and something needs to be done about that, because, it isn’t given the attention it deserves, and the public is being underinformed, underserved, and undertreated, as a result. If you try to find out the number of people with gum disease/periodontal disease, the stats only include those with “periodontitis”, which is advanced gum disease/periodontal disease; they fail to include those with “gingivitis” – which is mild gum disease/periodontal disease, and which can progress to periodontitis - and that’s a horrific error of omission! Gum disease/periodontal disease – including gingivitis is, by far, the most common chronic disease amongst us, yet it doesn’t even make the list of the seven most common chronic diseases, despite the fact that it’s been determined to be linked to all of them and victimizes more individuals, than all of those other seven, combined!” It’s long been established that gum disease is linked to many life-threatening and life shortening diseases, including heart disease, liver lung and kidney diseases,

pregnancy diseases, diabetes, cancers, and, more recently, Alzheimer’s Disease and now, unfortunately, COVID-19, too.

What’s unique about The WUNDERBRUSH for GUMS, which is patent pending, is that it has an offset head with a single row of bristles, so it can effectively, efficiently, and predictably clean at and under all gumlines, which conventional toothbrushes are not geometrically designed to do. “The WUNDERBRUSH for GUMS finally enables people to take proper care of their gums, since conventional toothbrushes are inadequate to do so…why else would 90% of the population have gingivitis or periodontitis, which are known to be preventable diseases – they do brush their teeth, right???!!!” inquired Dr. DeRicco, rhetorically.

