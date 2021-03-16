The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute presents “A Virtual Tribute Concert to Johnny Cash by The Walking Phoenixes”
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute invites you to enjoy a safe and exciting concert with family from the comfort of your own home. The Johnny Cash Virtual Concert features a performance by The Walking Phoenixes, a Los Angeles based Johnny Cash Tribute band that celebrates the mission of “The Man In Black.” The night will also feature special guest appearances by James Kruk (paying tribute to Elvis Presley), Irish dancer/choreographer Kennedy McGill and actor Bill Dempsey Young making his comedic appearance on “A Boy Named Sue.” This virtual concert will take place on March 27th, 2021 at 7pm (PST) with tickets available for $23 per household. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.WalkingPhoenixes.com.
This phenomenal night of music, presented by Worthington & Caron PC, benefits cancer research at The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute, a nonprofit medical research institute focused on developing better treatment options for cancers of the chest, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, and thymus cancer.
This concert will mark the band’s second airing of this virtual performance. Not only will you hear the classics like “I Walk The Line” and “Ring Of Fire,” but Lead Singer/Band Leader Drewin Young will also be adding some very special original songs of his own including “Share The Gift” to the repertoire. Virtual attendees will also witness “Irish Cowgirl,” an instrumental inspired by lively Irish dancing and soulful Irish music. Canadian Irish dancer & choreographer Kennedy McGill brings her original choreography and performance to this song, which she filmed while living in Ireland. Despite the distance and pandemic constraints, Kennedy and the Walking Phoenixes were able to create a virtual experience that brings the show straight to your living room.
Also joining the Walking Phoenixes dancing entourage is dance instructor & choreographer Kristal Lynn Konzen, who focuses on country line dancing and is a member of the Phoenix Girls.
Throughout this performance the Walking Phoenixes give the classic Johnny Cash songs a modern, hot-rodded rebirth while female vocalist Jeanne Marie Jacobson sprinkles the charm of the Carter Family sound throughout. It’s more than just a band or likeness of Johnny Cash, it’s an experience. Whether they are headlining a concert in front of thousands or giving an intimate performance for an assisted living facility or homeless shelter, the Walking Phoenixes strive to inspire and uplift, touching the hearts of many and bringing smiles to the faces of their audience members.
Lead Vocalist Drewin Young says, “We are all here on this earth to share our unique gifts and talents with the world to help others. everyone has a special gift, so share that gift.”
Presented by Worthington & Caron, and sponsored by Worthy Beer & Mortgage Mom Radio.
Established in 2002, the vision of The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute (PHLBI) is to rapidly develop innovative ideas into effective cancer therapies. The mission of PHLBI is to generate hope through research, support, and education. PHLBI conducts this important work at its in-house research lab in Los Angeles and its supporting laboratory The Punch Lab at UCLA. It is the only nonprofit in the United States to conduct in-house research on mesothelioma.
Clare Cameron
