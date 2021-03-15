March 15 Upper Salmon River Steelhead fishing report

Steelhead angler effort on the upper Salmon River increased again during the previous week, especially in the areas downstream of North Fork, in location code 15. Angler effort upstream of North Fork was similar to last week with bank and boat anglers spread out between Challis and North Fork. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River in location code 14 averaged 14 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed upstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River in location code 15 also averaged 14 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed upstream of North Fork averaged 26 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed upstream of the Lemhi River in location code 17 averaged 27 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed upstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 18 averaged 38 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed upstream of the East Fork Salmon River in location code 19 did not report catching a steelhead.

River conditions were excellent throughout the week. The river had clear to slightly cloudy visibility depending on the area, and water temperatures ranged between the low and mid-40s. Currently the Salmon River is flowing 1,060 cfs through the town of Salmon, which is 95 percent of average for today's date.

As of Friday, March 12, the Pahsimeroi Hatchery had trapped 17 hatchery origin steelhead. Anglers looking for the most recent trap numbers are encouraged to call the Pahsimeroi Hatchery at (208) 876-4475. Additionally, hatchery return numbers can also be found on Fish and Game’s website at https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/steelhead/returns.

We would also like to remind anglers that the daily bag limit for the spring 2021 steelhead fishery is 2 hatchery steelhead per day with a possession limit of 6 hatchery steelhead. Anglers can find the most up-to-date steelhead fishing rules on Fish and Game’s website at https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/steelhead/rules.