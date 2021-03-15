Nigeria faculty kidnappings: New video emerges of school college students kidnapped in Kaduna state
In the footage, which has been widely shared on Facebook, some of the students appeared visibly distressed. In one video, an abducted student calls on the government to cooperate with their captors, while a figure in the background points a gun at his head and back.
The students were among 39 abducted on Thursday night after gunmen attacked the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Mando, Kaduna, according to Kaduna police.
It is the third mass kidnapping from an academic institution in northern Nigeria this year.
The students, who were forcefully taken away from their hostels — some of them in their nightclothes — could be seen in the video asking the government to be diplomatic in its engagement with the gunmen.
The student calling for cooperation, whose last name is given as Emmanuel, also says that a forceful rescue operation will be met with severe consequences from the criminal gang. He added that “many of us here have been injured — badly injured… time is…