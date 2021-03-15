Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2021 California Financial Literacy Month Resource Fair

Welcome and thank you for visiting the DFPI’s California Financial Literacy Month Resource Fair page! Our goal is to share resources and raise awareness about the importance of financial education, especially now with the economic uncertainties caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19). We want Californians to remain healthy – both physically and financially – during these uncertain times.

This year, we are hosting our annual resource fair digitally, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, which includes a workshop on financial literacy and highlights a few of the many vendors that promote financial literacy and security. Please check out all of our resources and community partners!

 

  • April 13, 2021, 12:00 pm
    • Welcome remarks! (DFPI)
    • Keynote speaker
      • Christopher Kiel,  Specialist, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) 
    • Tax return fraud, scams, and questions
    • Financial literacy workshop
      • Jackie Wiley, Outreach Specialist, DFPI
    • Vendor highlights
      • DFPI HR career opportunities
      • State Controller’s Office
      • Stare Treasurer’s ScholarShare
      • CalHR/Savings+

Register to join the webinar.

