Southbound I-11 Lane Closures, Traffic Shift March 16-April 30 in Henderson

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be making lane shifts and reductions along southbound Interstate 11 between Lake Mead Parkway and Wagonwheel Drive from 6 a.m., March 16 through 7 p.m., April 30, in Henderson.

Tuesday Morning – Wednesday Night (March 16-18) • Two outside travel lanes along southbound Interstate 11 between Lake Mead Parkway and Wagonwheel Drive will be closed to install temporary striping for the upcoming lane shifts from 6 a.m., March 16, until 7 p.m., March 18, in Henderson. Wednesday Night– Friday Night (March 18-April 30) • Two inside travel lanes along southbound Interstate 11 between Lake Mead Parkway and Wagonwheel Drive will be closed from 7 p.m., March 18, until 7 p.m., April 30, in Henderson. (Thru traffic will be shifted to the right shoulder through April 30).

The temporary closures are needed for bridge and concrete repair work as part of a $12.7 million, 6-mile-long Interstate 11 upgrade between Mile Markers 16.8 and 22.8 that began work late last year. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. The project calls for removing the existing 14-year-old rubberized asphalt and replacing it with a crumb rubber overlay for a smoother, rejuvenated driving surface that also dampens ambient noise.

The job additionally repairs concrete slab bridge decks and approaches at East Paradise Hills and College drives, while installing decorative rock at the freeway interchanges for reduced soil erosion and better slope management. Other work entails new bridge painting and drainage enhancements, plus lighting and signage improvements.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.