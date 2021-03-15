Canadian Barista & Coffee Academy Reopens the Calgary, Alberta Campus
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Barista & Coffee Academy (CBCA), well known in the Canadian artisan third wave coffee movement for hosting barista competitions and teaching barista and business classes, announces the reopening of their campus in Calgary, Alberta.
With the reopening of their Calgary campus the Canadian Barista & Coffee Academy will not be letting their safety guard down even with the current number of vaccines being administered across Canada. The Calgary campus will be following the same successful roadmap for COVID-19 safety protocols that the Academy has been using at their Vancouver campus.
To date at the Vancouver campus, no infections have been recorded and quarantine has not been required. This was achieved by instituting a ‘total sanitary’ environment which encompasses reduced class sizes to control any contamination, time and exposure management, assigned and dedicated equipment use for single students and regular testing of instructors.
By following these protocols, the Academy has been able to provide students with in-person barista labs, more one-to-one time with instructors and more hands-on time with the machines.
Visit https://canadianbaristainstitute.com/ for current class schedules, pricing and information.
Jamie van Dam
