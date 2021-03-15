Marymount California University Plans to Offer Select Classes in Person This Fall.
Athletics Restart and Housing Set to ReopenRANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA, USA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marymount California University plans to welcome students back to campus this fall for some in-person classes, along with a return to many normal operations.
MCU will also resume its athletic program and open its residential townhouse-style Villas, as well as offer in-person events and extracurricular activities—as allowed within recommended state and public health guidelines.
“MCU’s move to gradually introduce Mariners back to the classroom and campus activities put on hold for a year offers a ray of hope that a post-pandemic world is in sight,” said President Brian Marcotte. “There’s immense interest to return in a safe way to classroom instruction that reinforces the building of relationships and knowledge sharing we’ve grown accustomed to here at Marymount.”
The decision comes on the heels of the wider availability of vaccines and a downward trend of cases in Los Angeles County.
“We know local health directives can change quickly, so building in some flexibility for the next academic year will also continue to be important,” said Marcotte. “As we have seen, nothing with this pandemic is a certainty.”
The fall semester is scheduled to begin on Aug. 23, with various courses and labs to be offered in a face-to-face environment, in addition to hybrid and online options available as well.
“Our students still want hybrid classes, too, which offer a combination of convenience and weekly faculty and peer-to-peer interaction,” said Provost Ariane Schauer. “Even before the pandemic, we were accelerating technology to help meet students where they are. We believe traditional offline learning and online opportunities can go hand by hand.”
Health and safety protocols will remain in place, but MCU’s course offerings and residential experience will more closely reflect its traditional on-campus environment. Students can expect classrooms at no more than 50 percent capacity with time scheduled for cleaning in between classes.
Marymount strongly encourages members of the campus community to get vaccinated prior to the fall semester and be prepared to observe the advised practices of physical distancing, face coverings, and frequent hand washing. MCU will also continue to ask those who come to campus to track their visits through a QR code prominently displayed on building entrances.
More details will become available in the coming months. Fall registration begins March 16 for current students and in June for new registrants. The university is still accepting applications for spots in the incoming class.
Marymount California University is a private liberal arts university in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, rooted in the Catholic faith. The school welcomes students of all faiths, backgrounds, and diversity of experience to build skills for lifelong learning in a supportive community that promotes academic and career success. Students thrive in small, interactive classes guided by engaged faculty who challenge them to explore, create and imagine—as a foundation for their own personal and professional development. Ranked among the top liberal arts schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Marymount offers undergraduate and graduate programs that lead to associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees designed to prepare students for purposeful lives and careers. For more information, visit www.MarymountCalifornia.edu.
