Fierce Medtech Names CVRx as One of its “Fierce 15” Companies

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx® , developer of the world’s first FDA-approved neuromodulation device to treat the symptoms of heart failure (HF), announces it has been selected by Fierce Medtech as a 2020 “Fierce 15” company, designating it as one of the most promising private medtech companies in the industry.



CVRx is dedicated to helping HF patients regain an active, normal lifestyle. The company’s Barostim™ Baroreflex Activation Therapy is the first medical technology approved by the FDA that uses neuromodulation - the power of the brain and nervous system - to improve the symptoms of patients with systolic HF. Barostim Therapy received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in HF patients in the U.S. It has also received the CE Mark for HF and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. Barostim is also the recipient of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) outpatient Transitional Pass-Through Payment Status (TPT) and inpatient New Technology Add-On Payment (NTAP). The approval of TPT and NTAP provides incremental reimbursement for Barostim and will help accelerate access to the therapy for the thousands of Medicare patients still suffering from the effects of heart failure.

"We are honored to be listed among medtech innovators who are working to improve patients’ lives," said Nadim Yared, President and CEO of CVRx. "The CVRx team is committed to providing the very best therapies to aid individuals living with heart failure, so that they may continue to lead fulfilling and healthy lives. We are proud to be recognized by Fierce Medtech."

The Fierce 15 award champions innovation and creativity in the midst of intense competition, celebrating the spirit of being "fierce". To view the full list of Fierce 15 recipients, visit: https://www.fiercebiotech.com/special-report/fierce-medtech-s-2020-fierce-1.

About CVRx Barostim Baroreflex Activation Therapy

CVRx’s Barostim ™ Baroreflex Activation Therapy is the first medical technology approved by the FDA that uses neuromodulation - the power of the brain and nervous system - to improve the symptoms of patients with systolic heart failure (HFrEF). Barostim is delivered by the Barostim NEO™ Generator, an implantable device that uses CVRx-patented technology to send electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. Baroreceptors trigger the body’s baroreflex which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of HF. Barostim NEO received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use to improve symptoms in HF patients in the US. It has also received the CE Mark for HF and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, watch this video .

About CVRx, Inc.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN., CVRx® is a leader in innovative medical technologies that address the unmet needs in cardiovascular diseases with safe and effective therapies that harness and harmonize the body’s natural systems. CVRx is dedicated to improving patient outcomes, quality of life, and overall cardiovascular health via novel baroreceptor neuromodulation therapies.

