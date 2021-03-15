Vishay Intertechnology 70 A, 80 A, and 100 A VRPower® Smart Power Stages Increase Efficiency and Accuracy to Support Latest Generation of Microprocessors

For Infrastructure, Cloud Computing, and Graphic Card Applications, Devices Feature Integrated Current and Temperature Monitoring in PowerPAK® 5 mm x 6 mm Package

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced nine new 70 A, 80 A, and 100 A VRPower® smart power stages with integrated current and temperature monitoring in the thermally enhanced 5 mm x 6 mm PowerPAK® MLP56-39 package. Designed to reduce energy costs for data centers and other high performance computing and 5G mobile infrastructure telecom applications, the Vishay Siliconix SiC8xx family of smart power stages deliver high energy efficiency and current reporting accuracy.



Part Number PWM Level Current Input Voltage SiC822 5 V 70 A

4.5 V - 16 V

SiC822A 3.3 V SiC820 5 V 80 A

SiC820A 3.3 V SiC840 5 V 100 A

SiC840A 3.3 V SiC832 5 V 70 A

4.5 V - 21 V

SiC832A 3.3 V SiC830 5 V 80 A

SiC830A 3.3 V

The power stages released today combine power MOSFETs and an advanced driver IC. The devices’ high energy efficiency is a result of their internal MOSFETs’ state of the art TrenchFET® Gen IV technology, which delivers industry benchmark performance to significantly reduce switching and conduction losses. The SiC8xx smart power stages deliver peak efficiency above 93 % in various application conditions. A diode emulation mode can be enabled at light loads for high efficiency over the full load range.

While solutions that monitor power consumption using inductor DCR sensing offer current reporting accuracy of 7 %, the SiC8xx family utilizes low side MOSFET sensing for accuracy of < 3 %. This translates into better performance and improved thermal management for high current processors and SoCs such as those from Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., and Nvidia Corporation. The devices are optimized for synchronous buck converters; multiphase VRDs for CUPs, GPUs, and memory; and DC/DC VR modules.

The SiC8xx smart power stages offer a wide input range of 4.5 V to 21 V (as shown in the table) and high switching frequencies of up to 2 MHz. Fault protection features include high side MOSFET short and overcurrent alerts, overtemperature protection, and undervoltage lockout (UVLO). The SiC8xx family supports 3.3 V and 5 V PWM logic with tri-state for compatibility with a wide range of PWM controllers.

Samples and production quantities of the smart power stages are available now, with lead times of 16 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. VRPower, PowerPAK, and TrenchFET are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated. All other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

