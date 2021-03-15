Open Spina Bifida Survivor Shares Struggles With Spirituality and Celebrates the Profound Power of God in Poetic Memoir

In “God Spoke to Me,” Coach Roscoe reflects on his long journey to know the Lord and the blessings received along the way

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the first Black male in Michigan to be born with open spina bifida, a rare and severe condition in which the spinal cord and surrounding nerves develop externally, Coach Roscoe has seen his fair share of obstacles. At birth, he underwent immediate surgery to close his spine and was given 24 hours to live, and by the time he was in his mid-20s, he had been told countless times that he was about to die and that he would never reach normal developmental milestones. He has also been on crutches for 11 years due to a severely torn knee.

Now, at 46 years old, Coach Roscoe has not only defeated the odds to walk, play sports and live a robust life but has become a beloved member of the Concordia University athletic community, where he is in his 11th season coaching football and second year coaching women’s lacrosse. He has also released his latest book, “God Spoke to Me,” which delves into his incredible story of survival and faith.

In “God Spoke to Me,” Coach Roscoe candidly explores the difficult emotions and painful circumstances that arose during the darker times of his life, turning his appreciation to God for carrying him through it all. As he explains through the book, he has not always walked steadfast in the way of the Lord; however, the Lord has always walked with him. From giving the precious gift of life to providing comfort in hours of need, God surrounded Coach Roscoe with divine protection and blessed him with opportunities that medical professionals deemed impossible.

Opening the book with Romans 12:2, a verse that resonates strongly with his life’s path, Coach Roscoe seeks to use his testimony to pay tribute to God’s glory and demonstrate that God’s will is always good and pleasing and perfect. He hopes that his story will inspire readers to believe that through God, all things are possible, and empower them to remain in pursuit of their own dreams.

A moving collection of reflections on a life designed for a higher purpose, “God Spoke to Me” equips readers with the faith and encouragement needed to keep moving forward amidst their own trials and tribulations.

“Roscoe brought great energy and enthusiasm to our brand-new lacrosse program every day,” wrote Amanda Beger, Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach at Concordia University, Ann Arbor. “Even though he was learning the sport at the time as well, he made a great impact on our program through his passion for competing and uplifting attitude.”

“Roscoe has had the opportunity to connect with many people in his life but the hardest thing to do is make an everyday lasting impact,” wrote Kristin Abbott. “I have seen the impact firsthand as the Head Women’s Soccer Coach at Concordia University, Ann Arbor. Roscoe takes time to create relationships but also mold athletes to believing young adults. He has transformed players with troubled relationships and low self-esteem to become strong confident believers. He has not only made an impact on the Women’s Soccer Team, Concordia Athletics and University but he has made a lasting impression in my life. I am grateful to have Roscoe at Concordia because his positivity is contagious to the entire university.”

“God Spoke to Me”

By Coach Roscoe

ISBN: 9781524697341 (softcover); 9781524697334 (electronic)

Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and AuthorHouse

About the author

When he was 19 years old, Coach Roscoe was approached with an offer to coach high school football and help start the middle school football program in his home school district, Willow Run, and then later, a middle school wrestling team. Within a few years, he was the head coach of the high school team. He also worked as a paraeducator during this time. After medically retiring in 2009, he went on to volunteer with the college football program at Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he is currently in his 11th season. He has also coached women’s lacrosse for two years. During his time at Concordia, he also started and ran a wrestling club for two years, with two of his athletes making it to the national championship club level. When he is not on the field, he helps in other areas on campus and remains active in his church. To connect with Coach Roscoe, subscribe to his YouTube Channel (Coach Roscoe Cummings) or follow him on Twitter (@roscoe_coach), Instagram (@coach_roscoe) and Facebook (@roscoe.cummings.96).

