/EIN News/ -- WISeKey Launches Digital Vaccination Certificates Platform VaccineTrusts.com, to be Used as a Proof of Evidence for Those Who Have Received Coronavirus Vaccine

ZUG, Switzerland – March 15, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity IoT company, today announced that it has released the VaccineTrusts platform based on its PKI Digital Certification technology.

The VaccineTrusts integrates Digital Vaccination Certificates (DVC) issued by different third trusted parties and is to be used as a proof of evidence for those who have received the coronavirus vaccines. WISeKey will be announcing in the near future countries joining its VaccineTrusts platform. Vaccine passports, also known as vaccine certificates, have been recently and important vaccine verification solution as countries worldwide roll out their mass vaccination programs. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called for a “global standard to securely record digital proof of vaccination.”

WISeKey has been already selected by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) as its technology partner to secure the ONE Record test platform. ONE Record is a standard for data sharing and creates a single record view of each air freight shipment. This standard defines a common data model for the data that is shared via standardized and secured web API. WISeKey and IATA collaboration for the ONE Record platform aims to define the security layer to protect all data exchanges in the platform, by introducing the necessary technology components for strong authentication and data encryption. For more information visit: https://www.hstoday.us/industry/iata-selects-wisekey-to-secure-one-record-digital-supply-chain/ .

VaccineTrusts platform gets reinforced by the ONE Record platform and becomes a priority in many tourist destinations to reopen tourisms, as the vaccine certificate will be embedded into the travel authorization apps issued by these destinations. Digital Vaccine Certificates (DVC) will facilitate the reopening of businesses and help societies return to normal operating practices, but complexities on the different standards used to issue vaccination certificates make it very difficult for users to be able to prove that they have received the vaccine. As more countries continue to scale vaccination efforts and the number of vaccinated people increases over the coming months, DVC will become an important tool to help monitor and manage the effective rollout of vaccinations. DVC will also allow the global economy to get back on track quickly and safely by accelerating the recovery of the tourism and airline industry, which are critical sources of revenue for many developing countries.

WISeKey’s PKI Digital Certification solid technology can assist law enforcement and other public service organizations control and minimize health risks during the de-escalation phase of the pandemic and the rollout of the vaccination process, and DVC can serve as official proof for those who have had the coronavirus vaccine. DVC is a form of ID consisting of data related to the vaccine, such as date, type, and place of vaccination, and other relevant information. All vaccination details are digitalized, encrypted and linked to the user’s identity. Encryption of data protects user’s confidential information, ensures that health credentials are up to date, and in compliance with all privacy requirements, such as the European General Data Protection Regulation (Directive 95/46/EC), known as GDPR, the primary law regulating how companies protect EU citizens’ personal data. WISeKey is a fully Qualified Trust Service Provider (TSP) under eIDAS, the updated EU regulations dealing with trusted eID and electronic transactions and Webtrust.ORG .

Europol has warned the public about the potential harm of offline and online scams offering counterfeited versions of the COVID-19 vaccine and the huge health, social and economic risks associated with disinformation shared by criminals to defraud individuals and companies. Although the World Health Organization has been issuing paper "yellow cards" that act as certificates of vaccination for international travelers, these paper certificates could be subject to fraudulent activities.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

