Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1300 Block of 9th Street Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seeks the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Monday, March 15, 2021, in the 1300 Block of 9th Street Northwest.

At approximately 3:21 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location, snatched the victim’s property and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.