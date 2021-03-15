New Women-Owned Mask Technology Business Has Reusable Mask Solution to Reopen Economy

Kimberly Sky, Founder, Unicorn Breathing Mask

CEOCFO Magazine interviews Unicorn Breathing Mask Founder Kimberly Sky on their ASTM F3502 Level 2 Compliant Organic Face Masks

CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview with Kimberly Sky, Founder of Unicorn Breathing Mask, a Los Angeles, CA Women-Owned Mask Technology Company.

“The biggest vision is to create the healthiest, most sustainable and highest protection non-medical reusable breathing mask in the world,” said Ms. Sky during the interview with CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse. Continuing her thoughts on why she started Unicorn Breathing Mask, Ms. Sky said, “What a lot of people don’t know is these disposable masks must be disposed of the moment the material gets damp from breathing or talking, not to mention eating or drinking a beverage and then putting the mask back on, otherwise you are risking a bacterial infection. I was also seeing many frontline workers develop painful breathing conditions such as pleurisy from wearing synthetic mask materials up to 8hrs/day, 5-7 days/week. These disposable masks are going into our landfills and oceans at an alarming rate. The 1-2 ply cloth masks with zero protection were also not going to do the trick in protecting one from spreading or getting covid. I knew we had to solve this problem, and that is what I set out to do.”

In the interview, Ms. Sky explained how the Unicorn mask is different from others on the market, “The Unicorn mask is made with sustainable and/or organic fabrics, and none of the fabrics come from China, Vietnam or South Korea. This came about after doing some deeper research into China and learning how they douse all of their fabrics in heavy carcinogenic chemicals. I did not want a single fabric for my mask, not even certified organic, coming from China. All my fabrics are sourced by our in-house Italian designers, and country of origin and how the fabrics are produced is of top concern. I want my masks safe for children ages 3 years and up and our vulnerable seniors.”

Ms. Sky continued, “What you end up with is a mask that allows you to breathe pure. The fabric touching your skin is unbleached/undyed 100% Certified Organic high thread count raw cotton. Each wafer-thin, incredibly lightweight filter is composed of proprietary sonic electrospun nanotechnology with fifteen miles of nanofiber matrix thousands of times thinner than a human hair. The filters are completely safe, highly breathable, and have a protection rating of 99% efficiency all the way down to the virulent particle size of 0.1 microns. Then you have the fashion-forward exterior layer with many practical design options to choose from. The Unicorn mask has a well-designed three-ply construction, meeting the new CDC recommendation. It is also ASTM F3502 Level 2 Compliant for particle efficiency and we are in the process of testing for Level 2 Breathability.”

As to how their Unicorn Breathing Mask helps fight bacteria, Ms. Sky said, “Our Milano designer created a unique construction that allows the mask to protrude slightly so you aren’t sucking in the fabric when talking, in fact your mouth isn’t even hitting the fabric at all, which helps prevent bacterial infections. In this way you don’t have to wash the mask as much if you are just running into the store, because it isn’t touching your mouth constantly. It’s also good if you are grabbing a coffee and don’t want to get espresso on your mask or even lipstick for women. The filters are good for up to 200hrs and each mask comes with 400hrs of protection.”

Asked why Unicorn Breathing Mask is an important company, Ms. Sky told CEOCFO, " It is important because it is women-owned, made in the yoga capital of the world in Ubud, Bali, featuring the latest in mask innovation that actually filters down to the virus particle size of 0.1 microns with 99% efficiency. We deeply care, and put tremendous love in everything we do. We have Balinese craftswomen who are making these masks by hand for you with love, ensuring that every detail is accounted for, and that the quality is always going to be consistent. Our sewers wear our masks while making them and are experienced seamstresses. We have had many repeat customers tell us the quality has never changed and is exactly what they have come to expect from us every time they purchase. We are never going to sell out and move production to China, Vietnam or South Korea. That’s a promise!”

Further explaining their mission Ms. Sky shared, "Team Unicorn cares and we truly have a mission to help people. We are not in this for the money, and have never used the pandemic to line our pockets like some of the big boys. We are in it for community, unity, solutions to the problems facing us and our environment. We are in this for the long-haul because viruses are here to stay. We want to be prepared for future problems that happen, including yearly natural disasters, and future coronavirus variants. We don’t want to be reliant upon a vaccine that some variants could bypass. This is a long game for us. We are motivated and excited to educate as many people as possible about wearing organic and supporting sustainable, women-owned businesses. From here, we plan to open up an apparel line offering beautiful hats, conscious t-shirts with empowering messages, and expanding our eco-friendly line of Unicorn products. We want to Unite the Unicorns all around the world who care like we do, and are devoted to being a part of the solution.”

"As a biomedical engineer scientist with focused research on nanotechnology for regenerative and translational medicine, I endorse the use of nanotechnology utilized by Unicorn Breathing Mask, specifically with the use of electrospinning nanofiber polymers to filter out particulates down to the 0.1 um dimension. This is crucial when providing effective filters for a breathable face mask as a barrier towards viruses like that of the coronavirus. This mask is capable of protecting one from viral particulates exposure due to its robust electrospun nanofiber innovation and recommended 3-ply construction."

Derek C. Dashti, MS, PhD, MBA(c)

Founder, Inventor, & CEO D&P Bioinnovations

