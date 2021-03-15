Okos Smart Homes is launching a new smart home program with Ontario’s largest electricity utility.
Okos is launching a new smart home program with Ontario’s largest electricity utility to offer affordable smart homes to their customers province-wide.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Okos Smart Homes (“Okos” or “the Corporation”) is a Canadian CleanTech company turning energy into an experience. The Corporation services help utilities reduce GHG emissions and help them reach their energy conservation goals. Okos provides simple and affordable access to smart home technology, enabling homeowners to optimize their gas and electricity consumption and save on their bills.
Okos announced today that it is launching a new energy conservation smart home program with Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution service provider to offer affordable smart homes to their customers province-wide. This innovative new program will reduce energy demand, peak demand and GHG emissions. The fight against climate change starts close to home by modifying energy consumption habits.
Enabling Ontarians to consume smarter and waste less energy is key. Past projects have shown up to 11% in total carbon emissions reduction and this program is positioned to show great results in the province.
The smart home market is seeing a huge demand but it is very fragmented, offering a magnitude of products, controlled devices, and levels of service. Homeowners are intimidated by the complexity of products, lacking the technical skills to install devices and can be put off by the high up-front costs. Okos eliminates these barriers with optimal product selection, professional installation, proactive support, and zero up-front costs.
Integrating home automation often requires the complex installation of different apps in order to manage all devices separately but the innovative all-in-one solution from Okos eliminates unnecessary complications. The cutting-edge technology enables clients to see and control all of their smart devices using a single app on your phone or tablet, and by voice commands. Customized to the needs of individual households, smart home bundles can be adapted and optimized for comfort and security.
On top of great energy savings, this program offers a multitude of optional devices to keep families safe such as smart security, smart door locks, smart smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and smart doorbells.
These new Smart Home bundles are now offered throughout Ontario with available financing at 0% APR for up to 36 months. Homeowners are eligible for a $100 instant rebate at purchase. Please visit okos.ca/shop for more details.
About Okos Smart Homes
Okos Smart Homes offers products and services to helps utilities reduce GHG emissions and help utilities reach their energy conservation goals. Okos provides simple and affordable access to smart home technology, enabling homeowners to optimize their gas and electricity consumption and save on their bills.
Andy Nova
Okos Smart Homes
+1 855-321-6567
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn