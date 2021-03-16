Web Insights shortlisted for two categories at The B2B Marketing Martech Awards 2021
Web Insights is shortlisted for two awards at the B2B Marketing Martech Awards 2021, which celebrates the very best across the marketing technology landscape.
The team at Web Insights works tirelessly to ensure that our customers get the best possible service and that our software is of the highest caliber.”PORTSMOUTH, HAMPSHIRE, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Web Insights has been shortlisted for not one, but two awards at the forthcoming B2B Marketing Martech Awards 2021, which celebrates the very best from across the marketing technology landscape.

The industry-leading website visitor automation solution has been shortlisted for Martech Vendor of the Year and Emerging Martech Vendor of the Year, alongside the likes of Microsoft, HubSpot and Lead Forensics, to name just a few.
Lilah Waite, Chief Marketing Officer at Web Insights, says: “We are extremely pleased to have been shortlisted for two awards at this year’s B2B Marketing Martech Awards, which is testament to the great work that our team has put into delivering hugely successful results for our customers. We work closely with our Enterprise customer base to ensure that we are able to realize extraordinary value from Web Insights. And, the fact that Web Insights continues to drive forward in the market with these two awards will only instill further confidence that it is the great solution to their business growth that they know it to be."
The B2B Marketing Martech Awards recognizes the organizations transforming the marketing landscape through marketing technology globally. This year’s winners will be announced virtually on 24 and 25 March 2021.
Lilah adds, “The team at Web Insights work tirelessly to ensure that our customers get the best possible service and that our software is of the highest caliber. We continually innovate based upon the feedback we receive from our customers and are passionate about the power that advanced website visitor integration and automation can really bring in transforming marketing and sales results at scale. As organizations turn increasingly to digital tactics, we have been proud to enable them to drive maximum business value from their marketing and sales initiatives, optimizing website performance and fueling both marketing and sales pipelines across the Enterprise space.”
Web Insights is highly advanced website visitor automation software that empowers organizations to harness the power and potential of their website visitor data. Using intelligent automation workflows, Web Insights seamlessly routes website visitor intel throughout Enterprise sized organizations, fueling marketing programs, growing sales pipelines and giving greater insight to secure more business opportunities than ever before. Web Insights is best in class automation, seamlessly integrating with CRM and marketing automation systems, to get relevant website visitor data to the right team, in real-time.
The powerful solution enables enterprise organizations to fuel marketing campaigns, shorten sales cycles, create outstanding customer journeys, manage data, set up stakeholder alerts, and capitalize on every lead, opportunity, and prospect – accelerating business growth.
