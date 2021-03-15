With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 350%, Computer Solutions East Ranks No. 144 on Inc. 5000 Regionals
EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Computer Solutions East is ranked No. 144 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: New York City Metro list, the most prestigious ranking fastest-growing New York City area-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the NYC area economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
“Computer Solutions East is thrilled to be a part of INC.5000 regionals list of fastest-growing private companies in NY Metro. It is a moment of pride for us as we kept growing at a consistent growth rate of 350% amidst the pandemic and clenched the 144th rank in the region. This speaks volumes of our commitment to provide quality IT services to businesses across the USA. This accolade is all because of the sheer hard work our team showed by adapting to the changing work environment without dwindling their output. Our CSE team will keep working to help enterprises leverage our expertise and thrive in the ever-increasing competitive environment.”
The companies on this list show stunning growth rates of all industries in the New York City area. Between 2017 and 2019, we are amongst the 250 private companies that had an average growth rate of 214%, and, in 2019 alone, these companies employed more than 48,000 people and added nearly $9 billion to the NYC Metro area economy. Companies based in Stamford, Connecticut, New York City, and central New Jersey brought in the highest revenue.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: NYC Metro area, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/new-york starting March 16, 2021.
“This list proves the power of companies in the New York City area no matter the industry,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”
Computer Solutions East is a Microsoft Gold Partner and a Cisco reseller possessing a team of dedicated IT experts. Our range of IT services and solutions can help enterprises transform the way of operating business. Leverage our commitment to delivering impact-driven results, and the use of the latest technology is something that drives your business growth. Please choose from the range of IT solutions, IT services, and industries that we cater to set your business on par with the competitors.
No challenge is way too big for our experts at Computer Solutions East as we have nurtured the art of pivoting resources to ensemble trustworthy cross-functional teams for over a decade. We believe that road to success travel through the streets of perseverance, hard work, and dedication. This pushes us to pose some tough questions and build top IT solutions with Cisco and Microsoft partnerships.
CONTACT: Computer Solutions East, (914)-355-5800, info@computersolutionseast.com,
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals
Methodology
The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. The qualifying companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, several companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 allows the founders of the best businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Allen Hamaoui
