New Anavii Hemp Heart Protein: High Protein Hemp Powder Without ‘Hempy’ Flavor

Anavii’s new plant protein is made from just the hearts of hemp seeds, offering 70%+ protein per serving and balanced nutrition in a flavorless powder.

We are very excited to be on the forefront of providing top quality hemp based health products to the market. This protein is going to be a big hit, it’s a game changer.” — Jason Amatucci

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anavii Health Hemp Heart Protein is a high-quality, plant-based protein powder which brings a unique new twist to hemp nutrition in the wellness market.

Introducing their new product, Anavii Health co-founder and owner Jason Amatucci said, “What makes Anavii Health Hemp Heart Protein special is that we use only the heart of the hemp seed, creating some of the purest protein around.”

Anavii Hemp Heart Protein is 70%+ protein, with 15g of protein per serving. It is incredibly nutritionally balanced, packed with potassium, magnesium, and Omegas 3-6-9, plus every essential amino acid. Since only the heart gets used, the resulting powder is completely flavorless.

“Most protein powders taste earthy or bitter and don’t really offer solid, balanced nutritional benefits,” explained Amatucci. “You can mix Anavii Hemp Heart Protein into smoothies, yogurt, even coffee or baked goods without impairing the flavor.”

The Anavii Health brand was launched early this month by Anavii Market, a well-known vendor of third-party verified hemp-derived CBD oil products. The new Anavii Health website builds on the trust and reliability consumers count on from Anavii Market.

“After building the Anavii brand based on vetted and verified quality hemp products, we are excited to launch our own line of branded products,” said Annie Rouse, co-founder and owner at Anavii. “After carefully analyzing the market, we’re initially focusing on our new 70%+ hemp protein that is nutritionally balanced, and better yet doesn't have the earthy taste profile like other hemp proteins.”

In addition to being nutrient dense, Anavii Health Hemp Heart Protein is non-GMO, vegan-friendly, keto-friendly, and free of most common allergens.

While Anavii Health is focused on the protein powder to start, it is just the beginning for this exciting new wellness brand.

“We are very excited to be on the forefront of providing top quality hemp based health products to the market,” said Amatucci. “This protein is going to be a big hit, it’s a game changer.”