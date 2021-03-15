Leading telemedicine solutions platform Drs. On Calls Founder, Mary Gorder, celebrates birthday by feeding the homeless
Cutting-edge service provider is giving back to the community once more to commemorate creator’s birthUSA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millions of individuals around the globe struggle to get the healthcare they need. Even individuals with insurance struggle to pay their premiums, resulting in them not receiving the full care that they need. Mary Gorder knows the difficulties people have accessing the medical services they need to live a comfortable life.
Growing up in a family that struggled financially, she saw first-hand just how difficult gaining access to medical care is. That is why Mary Gorder founded Drs. On Calls, a telemedicine solutions platform that gives individuals the ability to connect with a network of thousands of doctors in every specialty, in 2019. Since its launch nearly two years ago, Drs. On Calls has become a leader in the telemedicine field.
Gorder is celebrating her birthday this week and is taking the time to help another cause near and dear to her heart: feeding the homeless in Puerto Rico along with the help of good friends. The telemedicine platform aims to help people in need by supplying food relief to a country that has been hit hard in recent times by natural disasters such as Hurricane Maria.
“More and more people are now moving to Puerto Rico to take advantage of the United States’ federal tax benefits,” Gorder said. “But one should not forget to also give back to the island that gives them so much happiness and tranquility especially after the major calamities and now the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The CEO and Founder of Drs. On Calls grew up a world away from her current home in America’s northeast. Gorder spent her youth in the Philippines where she experienced poverty and its effects on the people in her community. After moving to the US, she delved into the world of entrepreneurialism and created Drs. On Calls as a one-stop website for all healthcare service and medical supply needs. Users are able to search and schedule appointments with highly rated doctors and specialists. Users are also able to search for the most affordable medical care and specialty clinics without calling each office for their pricing and availability.
By helping feed the homeless on her birthday celebration, Gorder continues to show the selflessness she has displayed since founding Drs. On Calls in her 20s. She has certainly followed her passion and is able to give back to those in need.
About Mary Gorder
Mary Gorder founded several startups since 2002 and over a nearly two-decade period, has created an affordable, convenient telemedicine platform to help simplify the complex healthcare system . The website develops, markets, and operates home medical calls, virtual telemedicine services, and concierge medical services to a network of experienced, licensed and board-certified healthcare professionals around the world. Users are able to contact specialists in fields of medicine right from their home computer, tablet, or smartphone.
