Doctor Shares Personal Experiences with the ‘One Who is Life’

Is there another dimension of existence? Words for All website encourages visitors to open their minds to the possibility.

Being consciously connected with (eternal) Life itself, is being as prepared as we possibly can get here on earth.” — Dr. Pieter Noomen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During an evening walk, minister and licensed psychotherapist Dr. Pieter Noomen heard a clear voice reveal to him the 12 components of everything that exists: Oneness, Love, Life, Fire, Space, Connectedness, Progression, Effect, Freedom, Joy, Differentness and Harmony. He shares this and many other profound reflections and experiences on his website, www.wordsforall.org.

Over the course of many years, Dr. Noomen had transformative “visits” on the spiritual level, and on his website, he freely shares the universal and eternal facts of life that were communicated to him.

Visitors on www.wordsforall.org can explore Dr. Noomen’s remarkable collection of vivid experiences and wisdom drawn from the communications he shared with a spiritual presence. He grew to believe that, either directly or indirectly, all life stems from one common source, and when we can connect with that source, we reach the highest level of existence. And perhaps more importantly, he believed that being in direct contact with the ALL of existence is possible for every human being.

As Dr. Noomen himself explained, “I can only say that the information came from a presence on my innermost spiritual level I was in communication with for some time. The words seem the result of my spirit merging with the spirit of life It/Her/Himself.”

Dr. Noomen does not use the word God when writing about his experiences with the One-Who-Is-The-Totality-Of-All-Existence. Instead, he relays his extraordinary journeys on the spiritual plane with an openness that invites readers to uncover and explore their own accessibility to spirituality without labels or constructs. What others will experience, he explained, will be as unique and as personal as the individuals themselves.

A man of profound introspection and awareness, Dr. Noomen passed away in 2019, but his wealth of wisdom and insights freely shared on www.wordsforall.org will continue to inspire people throughout the world to broaden their spiritual paths.

An example from Dr. Noomen’s Wisdoms of the Week at www.wordsforall.org:

"Disasters happen. The media report them. Even if we're not directly affected, the pain involved can shake us badly; at least for a while. It always reminds us of our own vulnerability. So next to sending out mental messages of compassion and love to the victims, we can check inside ourselves our own resources for dealing with bad situations. Being consciously connected with (eternal) Life itself, is being as prepared as we possibly can get here on earth."