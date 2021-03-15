Hunters’ Open XDR Wins Gold in Sweep of 2021 Cybersecurity Industry Awards

XDR explored in two March virtual events with Snowflake and Dark Reading

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass. and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunters today announced that its open, XDR platform scaling SOC threat detection and response has achieved the highest level of recognition from The Globee® Awards and Cybersecurity Insiders Excellence Awards in nine categories combined. The awards honor companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security and vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions and services.



Hunters won gold in the following categories from Cybersecurity Excellence Awards by Cybersecurity Insiders amongst Middle East entrants:

Threat Detection, Intelligence and Response (between 10 - 49 employees)

Data-centric Security

Machine Learning

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection (APT)

Breach Protection

Threat Hunting

The Globee Awards Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards recognized Hunters with gold for:

Startup of the Year, Artificial Intelligence in Security

Hot Security Company of the Year, Artificial Intelligence in Security

Silver winner: Startup of the Year, Security Software



Hunters stood out to the judges with its open, knowledge-powered XDR solution that harnesses adversary expertise and machine learning to proactively detect and respond to threats while interconnecting the entire attack surface – endpoint, cloud, network, identity and email. SaaS-delivered, Hunters seamlessly ingests petabytes of organizational data and security telemetry to search for alerts, identifying it even out of the noisiest attack signals, and automatically analyze, score and correlate threat leads. Using a proprietary Knowledge Graph, Hunters’ XDR provides analysts with detailed attack stories and context for effective investigation and rapid response.

In the past year, Hunters was also honored by Security Current’s CISO Choice Awards for the Security Analytics and Security Operations categories, as well as Red Herring’s Top 100 Europe .

To learn more about Hunters’ XDR, join Hunters and Snowflake for a live webinar , “Moving Beyond SIEM”, on March 17th, at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

Hunters is also participating in Dark Reading’s panel , “XDR: What Is It and How Does It Work In Real Life?” on March 25th.

About the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize ground-breaking companies, leaders and products that demonstrate innovation and leadership in the information security community. The awards are produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into over 400,000+ cybersecurity professionals' vast experience to honor the world's best cybersecurity products, professionals and organizations.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success. The Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About Hunters

Hunters – Security Made Better. The Hunters’ XDR platform scales threat detection and response across the attack surface, helping companies maximize value from their security investments, boosting SOC impact, and enabling analysts to focus on what matters. Hunters flexibly integrates with security tools such as EDR, cloud, identity, network, and others, connecting all telemetry using a proprietary knowledge graph, and automatically contextualizing, correlating and investigating threat signals, turning them into actionable findings. Coupled with data lake technology, Hunters offers a modern SIEM alternative that is agile and scales with your organizational needs. Learn more at Hunters.AI.