DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s Participation in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference as a Panelist

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (DMGGF: OTCQB US) (FRANKFURT:6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, today announces that it has retained CORE IR (“CORE IR”), a leading investor relations, public relations and strategic advisory firm, to assist the Company with investor relations, public relations and shareholder communications services. The Company also announces its participation in the Crypto/Blockchain panel on March 16th at 11:00 am ET during the 33rd Annual Roth Conference, which is being held virtually on March 15-17, 2021.

CORE IR will focus on expanding market awareness for DMG and conveying the Company’s business model and growth strategies to the institutional and retail investment communities. CORE IR, a U.S.-based boutique investor and public relations strategic advisory firm, specializes in leveraging the most effective investment, growth, and exposure strategies for small to mid-sized companies through an integrated approach to relationship development and corporate communications.

The marketing and investor relations agreement with CORE IR has an initial term of twelve months from the date of TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval and may be renewed by the parties in accordance with the agreement. CORE IR will be paid a monthly fee of US$15,000 and will be granted stock options to acquire up to 200,000 common shares of DMG at a price of CAD$3.00 per share for a period of two years, vesting in stages over a period of 12 months in equal portions every three months, in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan and the policies of the TSXV.

“We are pleased to engage CORE IR’s team of Investor relations, Communications and Strategy professionals to assist DMG raise awareness and engage with the investment community. CORE IR’s experience, capabilities and approach are a great fit for DMG as we continue to execute on our growth initiatives,” said Daniel Reitzik, CEO of DMG.

Scott Gordon, Founder and President of CORE IR commented, “We look forward to assisting DMG accomplish its engagement and communications objectives with the investment community at this exciting time in the Company’s growth trajectory. CORE IR is well suited to employ our expansive resources and capabilities to aid the Company in meeting its goals.”

The engagement of CORE IR remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

33rd Annual Roth Conference

DMG’s COO, Sheldon Bennett, will be participating in the Crypto/Blockchain panel on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time alongside Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA).

The Crypto/Blockchain panel will explore the cryptocurrency mining industry, including how mining businesses operate and scale, their competitive advantages, their profitability potential, and the overall market opportunity.

About CORE IR

Headquartered in Garden City, New York, CORE IR is comprised of senior market leaders with expertise in institutional and retail investor relations, integrated corporate communications, and capital markets advisory services. CORE IR provides proprietary integrated investor and public relations solutions that yield targeted exposure for small to mid-sized companies. For more information, please visit www.coreir.com .

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG’s businesses are segmented into three main divisions: data centre operations, data analytics and forensics and developing enterprise blockchains. DMG’s data centre operations focus on earning revenues from block rewards and transaction fees by mining primarily bitcoin as well as providing hosting services for industrial mining clients. DMG’s data analytics and forensic services provide technical expertise software products such as Blockseer Pool, Mine Manager and Walletscore, as well as working with auditors, law firms, and law enforcement organizations. DMG’s permissioned blockchain technology is focused on developing enterprise software for the supply chain management of controlled products. DMG’s strategy is to become the domain experts across the business verticals it focuses on. DMG’s management team includes seasoned crypto experts, forensic & financial professionals and blockchain developers with deep relationships throughout the industry.

For more information on DMG Blockchain Solutions visit: www.dmgblockchain.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Daniel Reitzik, CEO & Director

For Media Inquiries :

Jules Abraham, Head of Public Relations

CORE IR 917-885-7378

Investor Relations Contact :

Tristan Traywick, Managing Director

CORE IR 516-222-2560

Email: investors@dmgblockchain.com

Web: www.dmgblockchain.com

