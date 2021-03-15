MasterBeat Corporation to Launch JTEC Auto World New Mobile Application for Apple and Android Devices Via App Store and Google Play

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MasterBeatCorporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, announces the development of JTEC Auto World ( www.jtecautoworld.com ), new mobile application (or “app”) soon to be available for Apple devices running iOS from the platform’s App Store, and Android devices from the Google Play Store.



The application is expected to be available in the coming weeks and will feature all the same services offered by our browser-based website platform, which consolidates 3 segments of the automotive industry, combining New & Used Automobiles, New & Used Auto Parts and Accessories, and a Nationwide Automotive Technician Services Directory all under one application.

In 2020, digital influence impacted the US Auto Parts retail industry by over $140 billion. Digital influence is projected to reach $168 billion by 2023 in the United States.

Trends in online shopping have had a massive effect on the automotive industry, taking the auto parts eCommerce market share to over $16 billion in 2020. The US. Auto Parts eCommerce market share is projected to grow to over $22 billion by 2023.

“The Auto Parts eCommerce market share transactions are shifting to mobile use with mobile phones accounting for approximately $10.4 billion in the US in 2020. That is about a 40% increase over 2019,” stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of Masterbeat Corp.

“This is one of the fastest growing trends in online shopping and it will continue; Cell Phone sales will account for over $13 Billion in Auto Parts and Accessories sales for 2022. The Development of our mobile app is another step forward in streamlining the process for our customers’ experience shopping on our platform. The app gives us the ability to communicate with our users in a targeted fashion by sending out notifications that target the specific needs of our customers. We’ve found that more customers are expressing their preference to receive communications in ways the app allows us to via our notifications.

“Auto Parts is only one of the segments our online platform offers, the online new and used car sales industry is growing at an unprecedented rate and we plan on capturing market share via www.JTECAutoWorld.com The demand for Auto Technicians is at an all-time high and just like any industry the need to find a reputable service provider is paramount. Much like Angie’s List and Home Advisors helps homeowners find a qualified top rated professional, JTEC AutoWorld is dedicated in helping automotive owners find a qualified Auto Technician and Service Provider.”

ABOUT JTEC AUTOWORLD

NEW/USED CARS

JTEC Auto World’s “New and Used Car” online platform segment aims to provide, both to the buyer and seller, user-friendly tools necessary to significantly improve the car buying and selling experience with multiple listing options, including original and re-listing services, along with custom research options. The service is available to anyone by simply subscribing, and the JTEC Auto World Subscription is FREE of Charge.

JTEC Provides the tools necessary allowing consumers, both buyers and sellers, to make educated decisions, having confidence in their buy/sell transactions. The seamless process continues with additional consumer resources, including a vast nationwide database of auto finance companies, offering pre-approved and on-the-spot financing and top auto insurance providers to compete for the consumers business.

NEW/USED PARTS

JTEC Auto World’s “New and Used Auto Parts and Accessories” is where a user can look up new or used parts and accessories for their vehicle and compare prices between them. Individuals, Salvage Yards, Mechanics, anyone can open an account and list any part they may have. A user simply must become a registered subscriber, and then they may buy or sell any new or used car, part, or any automotive product they may have for sale.

NEW PARTS CATALOG

JTEC’s New Auto Parts E-Catalog System, provided by Epicor, features over 12-million-part numbers with an excess of 13,000 manufacturer lines. Epicor’s PartExpert software is the aftermarket’s most complete and accurate database of replacement parts and related products for cars, light trucks, and medium-duty trucks available today. This world-class software features unparalleled coverage of domestic and foreign makes and models from 1962 to the current year and is referenced in more than 70 percent of all aftermarket part sales in North America.

USED PARTS CATALOG

JTEC’s Used Auto Parts E-Catalog System will feature a custom designed software program that incorporates a part -locating system, networking auto recyclers, salvage yards, Insurance companies and retailers throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. JTEC will incorporate the use of Hollander’s EDEN software that will provide users with access to more than 194 million used parts from a trusted network of providers allowing JTEC the ability to display this massive inventory of used parts and accessories to a wide and diverse audience.

NATIONAL AUTO TECHNICIAN DIRECTORY

JTEC’s Automotive Technician and Services Directory is a digital marketplace focused on connecting car owners with local service professionals in the automotive industry. From auto repair and service mechanics, body shops, custom shops, wrapping and detailing providers, mobile mechanics and so much more. JTEC Auto World provides seamless access to any service provider a vehicle owner might require or desire. JTEC's evolving concept is similar to many well-known HOME REPAIR service and advisor platforms, with reviews and ratings, and will be seamlessly integrated with JTEC’s Automobile and Parts business segments.

Continuing with JTEC’s seamless one-stop experience, the research tools incorporated in the Auto Technician and Services Directory will provide users the opportunity to learn about average repair costs, common installation problems, vehicle/part dependability and recommended service solutions. Additionally, consumers will have access to prescreened available warranties, extended warranties, and other services.

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

www.masterbeatcorp.com

info@masterbeatcorp.com

Contact:

Josh Tannariello

561-570-7050

josh@masterbeatcorp.com