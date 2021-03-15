Acuity Brands To Announce Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results on March 31, 2021

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (“Company”) today announced that the Company is planning to release its fiscal 2021 second-quarter earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st, at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to be followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (ET). Neil M. Ashe, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands, will lead the call.



The conference call and earnings release can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.acuitybrands.com. The online replay will remain available for a limited time following the call. A replay of the call will also be posted to the Investor Relations site within two hours of the completion of the conference call and will be archived on the site.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. The Company designs, manufactures, and brings to market products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected including building management systems, lighting, lighting controls, and location-aware applications. Acuity Brands achieves growth through the development of innovative new products and services.

Through the Acuity Business System, Acuity Brands achieves customer-focused efficiencies that allow the Company to increase market share and deliver superior returns. The Company looks to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Brands is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 11,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

