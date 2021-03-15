Semiconductor Gas Filters Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5% From 2020 to Reach $21.6 Billion by 2027— Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research® Covering Emerging Growth Factors, Current and Future Perspectives

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “Semiconductor Gas Filters Market by Filter Element (Metallic Filter Elements, Non-metallic Filter Elements), Construction (In-line Filters, Gasket Filters), and Geography”—Global Forecast to 2027”, the semiconductor gas filters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $21.6 billion by 2027. In terms of volume, this market is expected to reach 18.7 million units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020.

Gases are extensively used across various semiconductor manufacturing processes, including deposition, photolithography, etching, doping, annealing, and chamber cleaning. Hence, maintaining the purity of the gases is vital, and gas filters are an integral part of semiconductor and wafer manufacturing. The major factors driving the semiconductor gas filters market include the rising adoption of digital transformation technologies, the growing demand for crystalline silicon wafer solar cells, and the emergence of 5G technology. The growing usage of new materials and alloys as filter elements is also projected to aid in the growth of this market.

Moreover, advancements in AI hardware and increasing investments in R&D activities are expected to provide significant opportunities for players operating in this market. However, the dynamic nature of the semiconductors market obstructs the growth of this market to some extent. The development of advanced filters at relatively low costs is a major challenge for the growth of the semiconductor gas filters market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Gas Filters Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has created various challenges and is transforming the way companies operate. The semiconductor gas filters industry is no exception to the business impact of this pandemic. Governments worldwide have placed restrictions on manufacturing operations, supply chain operations, and imports & exports, which has disrupted the overall supply chains. However, governments are determined to bring businesses back on track by introducing favorable policies and initiatives.

The Rapid Adoption of Digital Transformation Technologies to Support Market Growth

The implementation of intelligent and automated workflows is gaining ground because of the growing use of AI, IoT, and robotics. The adoption of these technologies among enterprises will enhance existing products, increase the efficiency of internal processes, optimize external operations, and allow for proper resource allocation. Semiconductor and advanced electronics hardware are critical in supporting an overall digital transformation. Disruptive technologies with precise semiconductors allow for data-backed decisions, help organizations respond to incidents on time, minimize downtime, improve data security, and identify potential bottlenecks before they emerge. By 2025, the data-based decision-making tools market is expected to reach $2 trillion. The consistently growing digital transformation has highlighted the demand for precision semiconductors, thereby driving the overall semiconductor manufacturing supply chain, including semiconductor gas filters.

Increasing Investments in the R&D of Semiconductor Gas Filters to Provide Exciting Growth Opportunities

Considering the rapid technological evolution of the electronics and semiconductor industry, leading players operating in the semiconductor gas filters market are increasingly investing in R&D activities to enhance their product portfolios and strengthen market positions.

The semiconductor gas filters market is mainly segmented based on filter element, construction, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level. The creation of advanced products adds new revenue streams and increases brand visibility. Companies such as Entegris, Mott Corporation, and Pall are making substantial strides in terms of investments and product development. Developments such as the introduction of Hastelloy filters to manage corrosive gases, and new theories, such as the bowling approach to eliminate contaminates, are a few of the several steps taken by these companies.

Based on filter element, the semiconductor gas filters market is segmented into metallic filter elements and non-metallic filter elements. The metallic filter elements segment accounted for the largest share of the semiconductor gas filters market in 2019, both by value and volume. The segment’s large share is mainly attributed to the metallic filters’ compact size and flexible choice of fittings, design efficiency and minimum engineering costs, and their high adoption rate due to the growing need for ensuring high purity of process gases used in IC manufacture.

Metallic filter elements are further segmented into stainless steel, nickel, Hastelloy, and other metallic filters. The stainless steel segment accounted for the largest share of the metallic semiconductor gas filter elements market in 2019 by value and volume. The segment’s large share is attributed to the stainless-steel filters’ robustness, easy installation, and excellent compatibility with most high-purity semiconductor process gases. However, the Hastelloy segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the high growth of this segment are the Hastelloy filters’ high corrosion resistance in a wide range of corrosive environments and their physical characteristics similar to standard stainless-steel filters.

Based on construction, the semiconductor gas filters market is segmented into in-line filters and gasket filters. The in-line filters segment accounted for the largest share of the semiconductor gas filters market in 2019 by value and volume. The high demand for in-line semiconductor gas filters is majorly attributed to the technological advancements in in-line filters and their rising adoption for protecting numerous semiconductor components.

Geographically, the semiconductor gas filters market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for semiconductor gas filters globally. The major factors contributing to the region’s high market share are the saturation of the semiconductor manufacturing industry coupled with the high consumption of semiconductor devices, the presence of a large electronics manufacturing industry in the region, and favorable government initiatives, along with increasing government & private investments in the semiconductor manufacturing industry. However, North America is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Major factors contributing to the high growth of this region are the easy availability of semiconductor gas filters, the growing usage of gases for semiconductor fabrication, and the increasing demand for advanced protection filters. Additionally, increasing investments in R&D activities, the presence of major semiconductor gas filter providers, and the easy availability of advanced products also contribute to the growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape

The major companies operating in the semiconductor gas filters market have implemented various strategies over the years, such as new product launches, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements to expand their product offerings and global footprints and augment their market shares. Acquisitions accounted for the largest share of total strategic developments by key players during 2017–2020. This strategy enabled companies to reinforce their product portfolios and enhance their geographical reach. Expansions accounted for the second-largest share of the total strategic developments during 2017–2020, followed by partnerships, collaborations, and agreements.

The key players operating in the semiconductor gas filters market are Entegris, Inc. (U.S.), Porvair Filtration Group (U.K.), Donaldson Company, Inc. (U.S.), Pall Corporation (U.S.), Ewald Associates, Inc. (U.S.), Mott Corporation (U.S.), Valin Corporation (U.S.), Nippon Seisen Co., Ltd. (Japan), Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.), WITT-Gasetechnik GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Mycropore Corporation (Taiwan), Teesing B.V. (Netherlands), and Bronkhorst High-Tech B.V. (Netherlands).

The top four players in the semiconductor gas filters market were Entegris, Inc. (U.S.), Pall Corporation (U.S.), Donaldson Company, Inc. (U.S.), and Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.). These players accounted for 1/4th share of the global semiconductor gas filters market.

ENTEGRIS, INC. (U.S.): The company is a leading global developer, manufacturer, and supplier of micro-contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced material handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. Entegris provides material management products and services to the microelectronics industry. The company’s Microcontamination Control segment provides solutions to filter and purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries.

PALL CORPORATION (U.S.): The company is a global leader in high-tech filtration, separation, and purification. The company’s filtration solutions are widely used by manufacturers, hospitals, laboratories, aircraft operators, energy producers, and municipal water suppliers. The company operates in the market through two business segments, namely, Life Sciences and Industrial.

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION (U.S.): The company specializes in motion and control technologies. The company provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets through its Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. Parker Hannifin offers filters, systems, and diagnostic solutions, including natural gas filters, filter bags, compressed air & gas coalescing filters, filtration & purification systems, and compressed air & gas treatment solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases.

Scope of the Report

Semiconductor Gas Filters Market, by Construction/Type

In-line Filters

Gasket Filters

Semiconductor Gas Filters Market, by Filter Element

Metallic Filter Elements Stainless Steel Nickel Hastelloy Other Metallic Filters

Non-metallic Filter Elements Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Ceramic Nylon Other Non-metallic Filters



Semiconductor Gas Filters Market, by Geography

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Taiwan South Korea Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe (RoE)

Rest of the World Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM) Middle East & Africa



