Rayont Inc appoints Mr. Reyad Fezzani as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board to strengthen its Corporate Governance in line with Best Practices.

/EIN News/ -- Queensland, Australia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rayont Inc. (“Rayont” or the “Company”) (OTC PINK: RAYT), an international healthcare company specializing in the manufacturing of alternative medicine products and services across the entire value chain today announces the appointment of Mr. Reyad Fezzani as non-executive director and chairman of its Board of Directors.

“We welcome our Chairman of the Board of Directors to Rayont Inc and look forward to capitalizing on his extensive expertise and deep insight to support our strategic priorities and seek ways to further enhance shareholder value. We remain committed to engaging with all shareholders as we continue to pursue value-enhancing opportunities for Rayont said Marshini Thulkanam, President and CEO of Rayont Inc.

Reyad Fezzani – Chairman and Board Director

Reyad Fezzani has over 30 years of experience in Energy, Finance and Technology with a significant part of his career spent at BP p.l.c. including global roles as the CEO of BP Wind and Solar, and CEO of BP Chemicals. He is currently Chairman and CEO of Regenerate Power LLC, and a Managing Partner of Energy Finance Company LLC. He has served as an Independent Director on the boards and advisory boards of several private technology companies, as well as the Swiss industrial public company – Oerlikon A.G where he was also a member of the Audit Committee.

Mr Fezzani is a Chartered Engineer and a Fellow of the Institute of Chemical Engineers, the Energy Institute, and the Institute of Materials, Minerals & Mining. He holds a master’s degree (MEng) in Chemical Engineering and Chemical Technology from Imperial College, London.

About Rayont Inc.

Rayont, Inc. (RAYT) is a public traded company incorporated in Nevada, USA since its inception in 2011. In 2018, the Company repositioned itself to focus on healthcare including the manufacturing of alternative medicine products and services across the entire value chain.



Longer term, it has also invested in a groundbreaking cancer treatment technology through an exclusive license arrangement for the Sub-Saharan African territories.

Headquartered in Australia with expanding operations internationally, Rayont`s purpose is “Making Natural Products to Improve People`s Health”. We do this by investing in early research and development, establishing high quality manufacturing assets for regional distribution and operating across the alternative medicine value chain.

Our underlying strategy is to grow organically, selectively acquire, scale profitable assets and improve efficiency through digitalization.

For further information, please visit www.rayont.com

