Medical Clothing Market to Hit USD 140.64 Billion and Exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% by 2028; Deal of Halyard Worldwide for N-95 Masks and Gowns to Push Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Top Players Covered in the Medical Clothing Market Research Report are Cardinal Health, Inc.(U.S.), Halyard Health (U.S.), Barco Uniforms (U.S), Superior Uniform Groups (U.S), Semperit AG Holding (Austria), Ansell Healthcare LLC (Australia), 3M company (U.S), Medline Industries (U.S), Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden) and other key market players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical clothing market size is expected to reach USD 140.64 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The increasing knowledge about contagious viruses and outbreaks will stimulate the need for medical clothing in healthcare facilities, thus aiding the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Medical Clothing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Surgical Drapes, Scrubs and Gowns, Gloves, Facial Protection, Sterilization Wraps, Protective Apparels, and Others), By End-user (Hospitals & Physicians’ Offices, Outpatient Facilities, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 86.14 billion in 2020





Key Development:

April 2020: Halyard Worldwide, Inc. received a contract for the production of N-95 masks and gowns from the U.S Department of Defense logistic office





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medical-clothing-market-102704





Increasing Safety and Hygiene Concerns to Bolster Growth amid Coronavirus

The rising concern about patient’s health and safety has created lucrative opportunities for the market during the coronavirus outbreak. The compulsory regulations implemented by governments to use masks and disposable overalls have boosted the medical clothing market share. For instance, in 2020, China produced 116 million masks a day, 12 times its supply before the outbreak.

Moreover, the Chinese government also exported protective equipment to Italy and other countries amid COVID-19. Furthermore, hospitals' growing investment in enhanced medical apparel will support the growth of the market during coronavirus. Besides, increasing awareness about the advantages of medical garments, growing number of surgeries, and rising cases of chronic diseases are expected to bode well for the market.





For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/medical-clothing-market-102704





Increasing Threats of Deadly Diseases to Boost Market

The increasing cases of fatal viruses such as Covid-19, SARS, Avian Influenza, Swine Flu, and others have urged people to take necessary precautions involving hygiene to control the spread of viruses, which, in turn, is fostering the medical clothing market growth. Most of the RNA viruses, such as swine flu, bird flu, and coronavirus, can adapt and change hosts by infecting complex biological systems such as humans.

Thus, to contain such viruses, the requirement for medical apparel is accelerating among healthcare practitioners. Moreover, the increasing research and development activities involving the study of lethal viruses’ requisites expertise and highly protective medical clothing, which, in turn, will further aid the growth of the market. In addition, the awareness about epidemic and pandemics coupled with medical exploration will create opportunities for the medical apparel industry.





Quick Buy Medical Clothing Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102704





Based on type, the market is segmented into surgical drapes and gowns, gloves, facial protection, sterilization wraps, protective apparel, and others. The surgical drapes and gowns segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global market owing to their demand in hospitals. Surgical gowns/scrubs and drapes decrease skin flora transmission from the health care staff and help to shield the team against blood-borne pathogens of the patient. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of diseases is further aiding the segment’s growth.





Based on end-users, the market is classified into hospitals, outpatient facilities, physician offices, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the maximum share. The dominance is attributed to the growing demand for surgical procedures at hospitals among the patient population.

What Does the Report Contain?

The report provides vital information, including key industry drivers, trends, forecasts, and hindrances. It also contains an exhaustive investigation of all market segments, distinctly and collectively, and painstaking ideas into the regional dynamics prompting the market growth. Apart from these, the market report brings an extensive assessment of major corporations and their growth strategies.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/medical-clothing-market-102704





The Report Lists the Key Players in this Market:

Cardinal Health, Inc.(U.S.)

Halyard Health (U.S.)

Barco Uniforms (U.S)

Superior Uniform Groups (U.S)

Semperit AG Holding (Austria)

Ansell Healthcare LLC (Australia)

3M company (U.S)

Medline Industries (U.S)

Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden)

Other prominent players

High Production and Distribution of Medical Apparel to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to experience massive growth during the forecast period. The improving healthcare infrastructure coupled with awareness about patients' safety and hygiene will boost the market in the region. Moreover, the increasing manufacturing of medical products by prominent players will have an outstanding impact on the market.

In addition, the presence of medical apparel manufacturers in emerging countries such as India and China incite development in Asia Pacific. Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa are expected to experience steady growth due to the increasing healthcare investments by governments in the regions.





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102704





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Market Scope Market Segmentation Market Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of COVID-19 Impact on Medical Clothing Market Snapshot of Advancement in Products of Medical Clothing Key Emerging Trends in Global Medical Clothing Market Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Medical Clothing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017–2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Surgical Drapes, Scrubs and Gowns Gloves Facial Protection Sterlization Wraps Protective Apparel Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals Outpatient Facilities Physicians Offices Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Medical Clothing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017–2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Surgical Drapes, Scrubs and Gowns Gloves Facial Protection Sterlization Wraps Protective Apparel Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals Outpatient Facilities Physicians’ Offices Others



TOC Continued…..!!!





Have a Look at Related Reports:

E-prescribing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Delivery Mode (Web-based, On-premise), By Prescription Type (Controlled substance, Non controlled Substances) By End User (Hospitals, Physician's offices, Pharmacies) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2

Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Crowns, and Bridges), By Material (Ceramics, Porcelain Fused to Ceramics, and Metals), By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

MicroRNA Market Size , Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Instruments and Kits & Reagents) By Application (Isolation & Purification, Detection & Quantification, Disease Diagnostics, and Others) and By End User (Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Healthcare Facilities, and Others), Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Prefabricated and Customized), By Application (Medical, Sports & Athletics, and Personal), By Material (Thermoplastics, Ethyl-vinyl Acetate (EVA), Foam, Composite Carbon Fiber, and Others), By Age Group (Pediatrics and Adults), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Stores, and Online Stores), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



