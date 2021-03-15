Biomaterials Market to Exhibit 12.2% CAGR and Hit USD 245.6 Billion still 2027; Increasing Number of Novel Product Launches to Skyrocket Demand: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Biomaterials Market Research Report Are Invibio Ltd (Washington) , Wright Medical Technology, Inc. (United States) , Evonik Industries AG (Germany) , Zimmer Biomet (United States) , DePuy Synthes Companies (United States) , DSM Biomedical, Inc. (Netherlands) , Corbion NV (Netherlands) , Other Players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biomaterials market is set to gain impetus from the increasing usage of a wide variety of biomaterials because of their clinical efficiencies. They also provide several benefits in wound healing applications. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent report, titled, “Biomaterials Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Material (Metallic Biomaterials, Ceramic Biomaterials, Polymers, and Natural Biomaterials), By Application (Cardiovascular, Dental, Orthopedic, Plastic Surgery, Urology, Gastroenterology, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the biomaterials market size was USD 110.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 245.6 billion by 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period from 2020–2027.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Rising Usage of Natural & Synthetic Biomaterials for Cardiac Repair to Aid Growth

Cardiovascular diseases are considered to be one of the major causes of death worldwide. Even though there are multiple pharmacological and surgical interventions that can be applied to enhance the quality of life of the patients affected by such diseases, less-invasive and cost-effective procedures are always more preferable.

Both synthetic and natural biomaterials showcase high potential in cardiac regeneration and repair. Nowadays injectable biomaterials are used the most as they preserve cardiac functions, increase angiogenesis, and reduce left ventricular dilatation. However, there are numerous strict regulatory and clinical processes that the biomaterial-based devices have to go through to ensure their quality and efficacy. It may hamper the implantable biomaterials market growth.

Metallic Biomaterials Segment to Lead Backed by Usage in Several Medical Applications

In terms of material, the metallic biomaterials segment held 30.1% market share in 2019 and is likely to lead throughout the forthcoming period. They are specially developed to deliver internal support to biological tissues. They are mainly used for orthopedic fixations, stents, dental implants, and joint replacements. In addition to that, they possess various mechanical properties, such as swiftness. These make them best suited for load-bearing implants.





North America to Dominate Owing to High Government Funding in Development Activities

Based on geography, the market is segregated into the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Europe. Out of these, North America is set to dominate the market. It had procured USD 44.83 billion revenue in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing funding by the governments of various countries in this region in development activities.

Apart from this, the rising number of new product launches by industry giants, as well as higher incidence orthopedic replacements and cardiovascular diseases would contribute to the growth of the market in this region. Europe is anticipated to remain in the second position fueled by the emergence of innovative products in this region.





Key Players Aim to Gain Competitive Edge by Acquiring Other Companies

The market houses a large number of enterprises that are presently focusing on the strategies of acquisitions and achieving fast track approvals from the regulatory bodies for new biomaterials. Below are a couple of the latest key industry developments:

November 2019 : DiFusion, a biotechnology company based in Texas, bagged the 510K clearance from the USFDA. It was meant for the company’s Xiphos-ZF spinal interbody device. The device is created from ZFUZE, a new biomaterial that has proven to reduce Interleukin 6 and Interleukin 1-Beta significantly. It has also exhibited M2 macrophage response.

: DiFusion, a biotechnology company based in Texas, bagged the 510K clearance from the USFDA. It was meant for the company’s Xiphos-ZF spinal interbody device. The device is created from ZFUZE, a new biomaterial that has proven to reduce Interleukin 6 and Interleukin 1-Beta significantly. It has also exhibited M2 macrophage response. December 2019: Advanced Medical Solutions (AMS), developer and manufacturer of technologically advanced and unique products for advanced wound care and surgical markets, successfully acquired Biomatlante, a surgical biomaterial technologies company. The total deal is worth €8 million. This new acquisition would aid AMS in strengthening its market access, R&D pipeline, and portfolio.





Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the companies operating in the global market. They are as follows:

Invibio Ltd (Washington)

Wright Medical Technology, Inc. (United States)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Zimmer Biomet (United States)

DePuy Synthes Companies (United States)

DSM Biomedical, Inc. (Netherlands)

Corbion NV (Netherlands)

Other Players





Get your Customized Research Report:





