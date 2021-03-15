Aurora Mobile Partners with BitDeer, the World's Leading Crypto Currency Mining Service Platform, to Strengthen Digital Asset Mining Services

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Sharpening Technology Limited, also known as BitDeer. Leveraging its artificial intelligence-based smart operation services, Aurora Mobile aims to help BitDeer develop the most reliable digital asset mining services.



BitDeer is the world's leading computing power-sharing platform, where users are provided with a full range of cloud mining solutions. This alleviates users' from complicated processes, such as the procurement of mining equipment, the logistics of transport, power management, and the operation and maintenance of the mining farms. Users will be able to place an order and enjoy the services with a single click. BitDeer has served users from over 200 countries and regions around the world with monthly traffic of over 2.5 million. BitDeer also operates hundreds of thousands of specialist mining machines from professional mining farms in continents such as Asia, Europe and America. BitDeer not only ensures stable and consistent operation, but also strives to provide top-notch computing power-sharing services to its customers worldwide.

As the price of Bitcoin continues to rally, competition in mining Bitcoin has intensified over the months while the difficulty of mining across the entire Bitcoin network continues to increase. Therefore, mining services underlying the mining activities have become ever more important. Through the partnership with BitDeer, Aurora Mobile will use its powerful AI-driven technology and advanced analysis capabilities to help BitDeer conduct professional customized mining services for individual investors and institutions around the world. The two companies are looking forward to the cooperation and are confident of exploring more growth opportunities in the field of digital cryptocurrency in the future.

Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. For almost a decade, Aurora Mobile has focused on meeting the needs of developers and has launched a series of products to help them to improve operational efficacy, drive business growth and monetize services. As of September 2020, Aurora Mobile had provided software development kits to over 1.65 million APPs. Recently, Aurora Mobile launched a Unification Messages System (“JG UMS”), which has integrated several major messaging channels, including mobile Apps, WeChat official accounts, WeChat mini-programs, Short Message Service (“SMS”), emails, Fuwu Alipay and DingTalk, and enables businesses to reach targeted customers more efficiently through one integrated messaging platform.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

