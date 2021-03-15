Ouriginal Presents Cutting-Edge Text-Matching Solution Featuring Cross-Language Plagiarism Detection and Authorship Verification Capabilities

/EIN News/ --





Modern and innovative EdTech solution addresses the needs of educators to promote originality in highly digitized teaching and learning environments

STOCKHOLM, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ouriginal, one of Europe’s leading provider of text-matching solutions for plagiarism prevention and text-similarity detection, is happy to announce the official launch of its new solution to verify the originality of any given text. The solution is going to be launched in a phased manner starting from today. It combines our established and reliable similarity checking algorithms with features that educators increasingly see as a must-have: Authorship verification to detect ghostwriting, and plagiarism detection in translations from one language into another. The solution can be seamlessly integrated into most Learning Management Systems (LMS), and will be an asset for any organization that wants to safeguard academic integrity and promote originality.

Addressing the Changed Needs of Educators As A Result of the Pandemic: Plagiarism Prevention Redefined

The increased use of digital learning during the pandemic saw a marked increase in ghostwriting and other forms of plagiarism. This in turn, led to an urgent need for solutions that could help detect such instances of plagiarism. To address this demand, the new Ouriginal solution now includes these add-on features - ‘Cross-Language Text Matching’ (CLTM) and ‘Ouriginal Metrics’. CLTM detects text passages that have been translated from one language to another, whereas Metrics analyses and compares writing styles to give teachers more intelligence to judge if a document was really written by the person claiming its authorship.

New Teaching and Learning Environments Need New and Focused EdTech Solutions

“Propelled by the sudden forced digitization of many aspects of our lives last year, EdTech solutions were not only in high demand, but also in a position to address the needs of a changed educational landscape,” says Andreas Ohlson, CEO of Ouriginal. “With our three-decade long track record and expertise in developing solutions to support educators worldwide, we witnessed an increase in ghostwritten submissions as well as plagiarized content across languages. Our new solution will address these new challenges.

If you are interested in learning more about the latest product developments or are interested in an interview with Andreas Ohlson, CEO of Ouriginal, please reach out to press@ouriginal.com.

About News - Ouriginal

With more than three decades of knowledge and expertise, Ouriginal is the company that delivers cutting-edge technology in the field of text-matching and plagiarism prevention. Their software helps enhance the potential of students to think originally, saves time for teachers when evaluating assignments and assists corporates preserve their reputation.

Contact

Head of Marketing

Verena Kunz-Gehrmann

Verena heads up marketing and communications at Ouriginal. She is the person to get in contact with if you want to know more about the Ouriginal story.

press@ouriginal.com

+49 (0) 162 379 2837



