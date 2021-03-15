NYSE: GS Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS).



Investors, who purchased shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) and continue to hold NYSE: GS shares long-term, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On December 20, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS over alleged Securities Laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Goldman Sachs participated in a fraud and money-laundering scheme in collusion with Malaysia Development Bhd. (“1MDB”), a Malaysian state-owned investment fund set up in 2009, that the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject Goldman Sachs to heightened regulatory investigation and enforcement, and that as a result, Goldman Sachs’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On March 11, 2019, an amended complaint was filed and on October 28, 2019, a second amended complaint was filed. On January 9, 2020, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the second amended complaint.



