Loop Insights and BDG Sports Achieve 100% Success Delivering Third Venue Bubble At NCAA 2021 Big West Conference Championships At Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Las Vegas

Largest-Ever Venue Bubble Deployed At Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino In Las Vegas Advanced Significant Discussions With Major Sports & Hospitality Organizations As Nevada Launches 50% Capacity For Live Events

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the successful execution of its venue management platform which protected NCAA athletes, coaches, media, staff, and fans at the 2021 Big West Conference Championship in Las Vegas.



BIG WEST CHAMPIONSHIP REPRESENTS LARGEST-EVER VENUE BUBBLE AND MOST SUCCESSFUL LIVE SHOWCASE FOR MAJOR SPORTS AND HOSPITALITY PROSPECTS

The 2021 Big West Conference Championship is the third NCAA event that has benefited from Loop Insights’ best-in-class venue management platform. The winners of the tournament have earned their way into the 2021 March Madness tournament to be held this month in Indianapolis. In partnership with bdG sports, the Big West Conference Championship was the largest “venue bubble” deployed by Loop to date.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: “I am extremely proud of my team and thankful to all of those who took part in ensuring the Big West Conference Championship Tournament was a huge success. With the golf season underway, the NHL and NBA playoffs right around the corner, and the MLB and WNBA regular seasons nearly ready to being, the success and timing of this event could not have been better given the entities we were able to showcase our platform’s capabilities to. Add in the Nevada announcement moving to 50% capacity as of today and the multiple advanced discussions we are having with some of the largest organizations in the state made it a dream week for Loop and its shareholders.”

bdG Sports CEO, Brooks Downing stated: “We are very proud of another successful tournament at the Big West Conference Championships in partnership with Loop. The Loop Insights platform provided enhanced security with a user-friendly experience that allowed athletes and staff to onboard to the platform seamlessly. We look forward to working with Loop Insights again as the sports industry begins to welcome fans back to events once again.”

Downing further added, in a recent interview from the floor of Mandalay Bay Events Center with CEO Anson, the following comments with respect to the power of Loop Insights going beyond venue tracing and into “1-to-1” fan engagement through Loop’s Artificial Intelligence as an evolution of the fan experience and a brand new source of revenue:

https://youtu.be/r-HY7hBpmHA?t=175

NEVADA ANNOUNCEMENT OF 50% CAPACITY EVENTS ACCELERATES LOOP DISCUSSIONS WITH MAJOR SPORTS AND HOSPITALITY EVENTS STEMMING FROM LIVE VENUE BUBBLE DEMONSTRATIONS

On March 12, Nevada announced it would be allowing gatherings, including sporting events, conventions, and trade shows, to operate at 50% capacity starting today. The Las Vegas Sun stated:

“The increase will be beneficial for everyone from the Golden Knights (up to 9,000 fans at T-Mobile Arena) to the many casino showrooms with performances scheduled to soon return.”

The successful deployment, scale, and execution at the Big West Conference Championships, coupled with previous live event successes, has clearly established Loop as the best-in-class venue management platform for major sporting events.

Loop Insights had already commenced multiple and advanced negotiations with Nevada-based hospitality and sports entities with the success of its first Nevada bubble on December 1, 2020 . The move to 50% capacity has now significantly accelerated those discussions, as well as spawned additional discussions with major professional sports teams and leagues outside Nevada that have become top priorities in the month of March given their time sensitivity.

CEO Rob Anson added “There is simply no way to overstate the implications of yet another live environment success and the concurrent level of discussions in Las Vegas over the past 10 days. With the entire sports world watching, Loop hit it out of the park and provided both Nevada and the world with the empirical data necessary to demonstrate our solution is the best in the world. We still have work to be done but we are moving close to the possibility of Loop helping re-open some of North America’s largest sporting events.”

DATA CONFIRMS 100% SUCCESS OF BIG WEST CHAMPIONSHIPS VENUE BUBBLE, ENTRENCHES LOOP AS TRUSTED SOLUTIONS PROVIDER

In total, Loop Insights’ venue management platform was deployed across:

Total Locations – 12

Total Enrolled Users – 547

Total Check-Ins – 3,725

On October 8, 2020, Loop Insights announced it was selected as the Premier Venue Tracing and Fan Engagement Solution for NCAA College Basketball #VegasBubble in Las Vegas , where games are being played at MGM Grand Garden Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, and T-Mobile Arena between November 25 and December 22, 2020.

On November 9, 2020, Loop Insights announced it would Implement the First-Ever Fully Integrated "Venue Bubble" ( End-To-End Testing, Venue Tracing, and Alert Notifications) at the #BeachBubble NCAA College Basketball Tournament in Fort Myers, Florida , hosting 14 NCAA Division I men's and women's basketball teams in November and December that are playing at both Hertz Arena and Alico Arena (FGCU) while lodging at the Hyatt Regency.

The #BeachBubble implementation represented the first-ever end-to-end COVID-19 venue solution in a live environment and a major industry milestone given the global demand for venue solutions from enterprise-level organizations around the world.

On December 1st, 2020 Loop Insights announced the 100% success of its venue bubble solution at the #BeachBubble in Fort Myers, Florida and the #VegasMainEvent in Las Vegas. The #BeachBubble implementation represented the first-ever end-to-end COVID-19 venue solution in a live environment and a major industry milestone given the global demand for venue solutions from enterprise-level organizations around the world.

On January 22nd, 2021 Loop Insights was selected to provide its complete venue management platform to the Paiute Las Vegas Championship, a Korn Ferry Tour event, which will be played April 12-18, 2021 at the Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort. The implementation of Loop’s venue management platform at the Paiute Las Vegas Championship is another significant vote of confidence from the professional sports world and is expected to lead to continued conversations with professional sports organizations as they return and re-open to fans.



This press release is available on the Loop Insights Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/LoopInsights

About Loop Insights: Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, venue tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network.

For more information, please contact:

Loop Insights Inc. LOOP Website: www.loopinsights.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ LoopInsights T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4 Twitter: @ LoopInsights E: ir@loopinsights.ai LinkedIn: @ LoopInsights

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding Loop’s business and technology; the ability of Loop to engage with industry participants to achieve its goals; the development of Loop’s technology; and the viability of Loop’s business model. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop’s control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated, or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.