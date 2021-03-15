FOMO CORP. PROVIDES UPDATES ON ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES AND CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. ( https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: ETFM) is pleased to announce updates on its portfolio companies and corporate communications.



Purge Virus, LLC ( https://purgevirus.com/ ), a wholly owned subsidiary:

Completion of six figure revenue disinfection technology project for ten (10) buildings at Navajo Tribal Park and Veterans Museum in Window Rock, Arizona. A case study may be accessed here: https://purgevirus.com/bipolar-ionization-case-study-highlights/

Completion of disinfection technology for a women’s conference in Cancun, Mexico. Air Purification technology was provided by Purge Virus, including multiple portable devices that utilize advanced germicidal disinfection that combines Ultraviolet light with Ultrafine Particulate HEPA-Rx Filtration, Activated Carbon Filtration, Hydroxyl Radical Reactivity Chambers and Revitalizing Negative Ion Chambers. The highlight video of the event is on the Purge Virus YouTube Channel. (Direct link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3NGqq1jBeE&t=18s ) and the video’s description includes the combination of the disinfection with COVID-19 rapid testing by Agile Technologies Group.

and the video’s description includes the combination of the disinfection with COVID-19 rapid testing by Agile Technologies Group. Engagement with FASTSIGNS for “Clean Air!” marketing and disinfection of the location in Exton, PA., which potentially could lead to more work across the 700 U.S. FASTSIGNS locations. Media coverage is available here: https://greenandsave.com/green_news/green-science-and-technology/clean-air-key-reduce-spread-covid-19-indoors .

. Senior Living: On March 11, 2021, Purge Virus received a bipolar ionization order for air disinfection at a large senior living condominium community, including disinfection for among other areas, the indoor swimming pool and the fitness center. This could lead to many more projects, given that the management team for the condominium community services hundreds of other properties. .

Independence LED Lighting ( https://independenceled.com/ ), a completed asset purchase:

New Grow Light account: Independence LED has had a multi-year relationship with an indoor farming company that focuses on basil production. They have ordered Independence grow lights for five different locations over the years and this recent request is to expand their farm in Maryland.

Independence LED engaged with a new prospective wholesale buyer who seeks “Made in USA” fixtures that meet the U.S. government’s Buy American Act (BAA) compliance.

Energy Intelligence Center ( https://energyintelligencecenter.com/ ), a completed asset purchase:

On Wednesday March 10, EIC hosted the FIVE STAR SOLUTION webinar on Safe and Efficient Buildings. The 26-page presentation download and the 40-minute video recording may be accessed here: https://energyintelligencecenter.com/clean-tech-webinar/

EIC added a new strategic clean tech partner to its growing solutions roster. The offering includes nanotechnology to reduce oil fouling in commercial and industrial chillers to save 15% or more on energy. See: https://energyintelligencecenter.com/clean-tech-partnerships/

Manufacturing Technology Insights magazine ( https://www.manufacturingtechnologyinsights.com/ ) is including EIC on its magazine cover with an extensive profile for its Industrial Cooling issue in May. The editorial team chose EIC, after interviewing EIC CEO, Charlie Szoradi.

FOMO Corporate Communications Update:

As FOMO has grown, the interconnectivity of the holding companies within its clean technology “eco-system” has expanded. A newly established FOMO Corporate Communications Committee (F-C3) is charged with setting the protocols for all forms of public outreach including press releases, social media, and the Discord shareholder chat room. The F-C3 members include FOMO’s EVP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Wayman Baker, two of FOMO’s Strategic Advisors, Andrea Breaux and Charlie Szoradi (Purge Virus CEO), and two of FOMO’s consultants Dwain Scheck ( https://schenckstrategies.com/ ) and John Conklin ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-conklin-a3307b24/ ). F-C3 will meet weekly to prepare the outline of the upcoming communications activity to present to FOMO’s Advisory Board for review, guidance, and approval.

As a reflection of its commitment to shareholder communications and transparency, FOMO presented a summary of its corporate status on the shareholder call on March 10, 2021. A replay is being made available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

FOMO has also increased its branding exposure with the addition of new website addresses that link into the FOMO “gear” Shopify store. The website links align with the forthcoming updates on the gear for I GOT FOMO, I HAVE FOMO, FOMO SHAREHOLDER, and others.

Vik Grover FOMO CEO said: “FOMO is growing up right in front of your eyes. Stay tuned for more updates as we work to execute on announced letters of intent (“LOI’s”). We will always remain transparent for our stakeholders. We will take the world by storm.”

