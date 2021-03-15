West Mining Announces Application to Uplist to OTCQB Under Symbol WESMF And to Present at Emerging Growth Conference March 17, 2021

/EIN News/ -- Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) (FRA: 1HL) is pleased to announce that it has applied to upgrade its position in the public markets and increase its visibility to a wider range of investors by up-listing its common shares listed for trading from the OTC Pink Open Market to the OTCQB market (the "OTCQB"), a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements.

The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. As a verified market with efficient access for U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with the goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving a fair valuation.

The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its existing symbol "WEST", in Frankfurt under its existing symbol "1HL", and in the U.S. under its OTC Pink Market symbol "WESMF".

Furthermore the company is pleased to invite individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference. The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on March 17, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO, Mr. Nicholas Houghton in real time.

"After recently receiving DTC Eligibility we believe listing WEST Mining on the OTCQB market will provide increased liquidity and trading capabilities in our Company's common shares for both institutional and retail investors," said Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO of West Mining "We further invite you to attend our first US based online conference since our acquisition of the advanced stage Kena Daylight deposit with over 37 kilometers of drilling, 20 years of modern exploration and remains open in all directions and at depth in the Golden Arc Mining District of BC, Canada."

Mr. Houghton will present and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Houghton will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

Here is the unique registration link:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6904637667304920590?source=WESMF

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About OTC Market Group Inc

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and th overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects in world class mining camps. Our flagship “Kena” Copper Gold Project has an extensive exploration history with over 37 kilometers of drilling, 20 years of modern exploration and remains open in all directions and at depth. West’s other projects are situated in close proximity to recent gold discoveries in British Columbia and New Brunswick.

For additional information, please refer to the Company’s public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

