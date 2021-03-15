Sarepta Therapeutics to Present Results from its Gene Therapy and RNA Platforms at the 2021 Annual MDA Clinical and Scientific Conference

/EIN News/ -- -- Ten abstracts, including four podium presentations, reflect Sarepta’s ongoing commitment to advancing genetic medicine for rare neuromuscular disease and facilitating greater understanding of these devastating conditions --



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, will present at the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Annual Clinical and Scientific Conference, which will take place virtually March 15-18, 2021. Among the research that will be presented:

New, two- and one-year data including expression data from muscle biopsies taken two years post-treatment, from Study 9003-101 of SRP-9003, an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) type 2E/R4;

Data from Part 1 of Study 9001-102, an ongoing clinical trial of SRP-9001, Sarepta’s investigational gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and pre-clinical approaches to the challenge of pre-existing antibodies; and,

An analysis of time to loss of ambulation in patients taking eteplirsen, a phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) for the treatment of Duchenne, compared to standard of care.



All posters are available on-demand throughout the Congress beginning on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. ET. Podium presentations will take place on Thursday, March 18, 2021. The full MDA 2021 Virtual Congress program is available here: https://mdaconference.org .

Podium Presentations:

Title Program Date, Time Micro-dystrophin Gene Therapy Delivery and Therapeutic Plasma Exchange in Non-Human Primates SRP-9001



Thurs., March 18, 2021

10:30-10:45 AM ET A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Gene-Delivery Clinical Trial of rAAVrh74.MHCK7.micro-dystrophin for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy SRP-9001 Thurs., March 18, 2021

3:30-3:45 PM ET Safety, β-sarcoglycan Expression, and Functional Outcomes from Systemic Gene Transfer of rAAVrh74.MHCK7.SGCB in Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2E/R4 SRP-9003 Thurs., March 18, 2021

4:30-4:45 PM ET Delay in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Progression with Eteplirsen: Longer Time to Loss of Ambulation Versus Standard of Care Eteplirsen Thurs., March 18, 2021

5:45-6:00 PM ET

Poster Presentations:

Poster # Title 6 Biological Efficacy of the Peptide-Conjugated Phosphorodiamidate Morpholino Oligomer SRP-5051 in Preclinical Models of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy 54 Casimersen Treatment in Eligible Patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics Over 144 Weeks of Treatment 90 Patterns of Clinical Progression Among Patients with Autosomal Recessive Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMDR): A Systematic Review 92 Progression to Loss of Ambulation (LOA) Among Patients with Autosomal Recessive Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMDR): A Systematic Review 104 Health-related quality of life (HRQoL) Associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD): A Study Using the Health Utilities Index Mark 3 (HUI3) 113 NorthStar Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) and Health Utilities Index (HUI) Scores are Weakly Correlated Among Boys with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

