Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Present at Oppenheimer’s 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (Nasdaq: SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that management will present at Oppenheimer’s 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 17, at 10:00 a.m. ET.   The conference is being held virtually.

The Company’s presentation will be webcast live and archived on the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.strongbridgebio.com.

About Strongbridge Biopharma
Strongbridge Biopharma is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Strongbridge’s rare endocrine franchise includes RECORLEV® (levoketoconazole), a cortisol synthesis inhibitor currently being studied in Phase 3 clinical studies for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, and veldoreotide extended release, a preclinical next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly and potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation. Both RECORLEV and veldoreotide have received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. The Company’s rare neuromuscular franchise includes KEVEYIS® (dichlorphenamide), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. KEVEYIS has orphan drug exclusivity in the United States.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Solebury Trout
Mike Biega
+1 617-221-9660
mbiega@soleburytrout.com

Corporate and Media Relations
Elixir Health Public Relations
Lindsay Rocco
+1 862-596-1304
lrocco@elixirhealthpr.com


Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Present at Oppenheimer's 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


