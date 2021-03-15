Nightfood Ice Cream Preparing for Walmart Launch, Appoints Industry Veteran Jerry Isaacson Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- TARRYTOWN, NY, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you snack company targeting the $50 billion Americans spend annually on nighttime snacks, announced today that Jerry Isaacson has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Nightfood Holdings, Inc.

Nightfood recently announced that its sleep-friendly ice cream has secured distribution in Walmart stores in multiple regions of the United States. In addition, a major international hotel brand is currently conducting a corporate-level retail test of Nightfood ice cream in lobby shop freezers. A successful test is expected to result in national placement. Management is preparing for significant growth from these, and other, initiatives.

Isaacson, a CPA, has decades of full-time experience leading and growing start-up and fast-growth ice cream companies as Chief Executive Officer. He possesses expertise in manufacturing, procurement, inventory management, branding, and enterprise level planning. Isaacson has founded multiple companies that have manufactured and sold hundreds of millions of ice cream units. His companies have manufactured their own brands, as well as under license from Unilever, Ferrara, Jelly Belly, and the Great American Cookie Company. Isaacson-led businesses currently supply ice cream and frozen novelty products to top US grocery operations like Target, HEB, and Walmart, alongside system and full service distributors like Performance Food Group and Southeast Frozen Foods.

“The specific operational and domain expertise Jerry brings will help us optimize all areas of the business as we enter a rapid phase of expansion and growth,” commented Nightfood CEO and Founder, Sean Folkson. “He has extensive experience supplying ice cream to Walmart and other big box stores, as well as specialized expertise in club channels. In addition to meeting our reporting requirements, Jerry’s role will be focused on procurement, production, streamlining logistics, expense management, integrating additional copackers, and identifying areas of operational improvement as we grow towards profitability.”

Mark Noffke, Nightfood’s current Chief Financial Officer, will remain on as an advisor to the Company during the transitionary period for the balance of 2021, and will then move on to other financial endeavors.

“Mark has been, and will remain, a great friend and an asset to the Company,” continued Folkson. “I’d like to thank him publicly for his years of outstanding service and support during our infancy.”

“I’ve been involved in the development and introduction of many new ice cream and novelty concepts and I believe Nightfood delivers consumer satisfaction with meaningful functional benefits,” offered Isaacson. “I’m looking forward to helping steward the brand and the Company through these exciting times.”

“Having worked with Jerry in recent months, I believe this is a great fit for the Company,” remarked Mark Noffke. “I’m excited for the coming Nightfood expansion and look forward to making this transition as smooth as possible for all involved.”

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood has expanded distribution for its ice cream into major divisions of the largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), and H-E-B (Central Market) as well as Lowe’s Foods, Rouses Markets, and other independent retailers.

On February 23, 2021, the Company announced it has secured distribution in Walmart starting in Spring of 2021. The number of stores, geographical regions, and flavors selected have not yet been announced.

Nightfood won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Nightfood has been endorsed as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association and is the recommended ice cream for pregnant women. There are approximately 3,000,000 pregnant women in the United States at any given time, and ice cream is the single most-widely reported pregnancy craving. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, prebiotic fiber, and casein protein, less sugar and a lower glycemic profile than regular ice cream, Nightfood has been identified as a better choice for expectant mothers.

Nightfood is not just for pregnant women. Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Nightfood was formulated by sleep and nutrition experts with ingredients that research suggests can support nighttime relaxation and better sleep quality. Scientific research indicates unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, and stress is another contributing factor. A majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is believed to be biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management sees significant opportunity in pioneering the category of nighttime-specific snacks for better sleep.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

