Cue Biopharma to Present Corporate Overview and Clinical Progress at the Upcoming Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today that it will present at the virtual Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference being held March 16-18, 2021.



Cue Biopharma will provide a corporate update highlighting clinical progress with CUE-101, the lead Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform-based therapeutic, in clinical trials for the treatment of patients with HPV+ recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer. The presentation will also focus on the Company’s platform developments and pipeline progress including the CUE-400 series, a novel class of therapeutic molecules for broad applications in multiple autoimmune diseases.

Presentation Details Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference Date and Time: Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. EDT Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/cue/2481281

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.



About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in the design and clinical development of protein biologics, immunology and immuno-oncology.

For more information, visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

