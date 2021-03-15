Sharonview Federal Credit Union Opens Two Branches in Coastal S.C.

/EIN News/ -- Indian Land, S.C., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharonview Federal Credit Union, one of the nation’s top 200 credit unions, today opened its 18th and 19th branches. The new branches are in a new market for the credit union – Hilton Head Island and Bluffton, South Carolina.

“We’ve had expansion on our minds for years,” said Sharonview President and CEO Bill Partin. “Our wish list included Hilton Head, but it had to be the right opportunity. When we got word last year of two Bank OZK® branches possibly being for sale, we knew: This is what we’ve been waiting for.”

“We knew this demographic was interested in retirement planning services, mortgages, car loans and credit cards,” Partin continued. “We have all the right products to offer. Everything aligned.”

All seven employees from the two branches were offered jobs at Sharonview, and all accepted. Two new roles, including a mortgage loan officer, were created to serve this market, and those are being filled by Sharonview employees.

The opening of these branches represents Sharonview’s expansion into Member Business Services. The credit union will begin serving the Bank OZK business customers who have chosen membership with Sharonview. Business Services will open to other markets later this spring.

Lobbies for both branches are open for business, and both branches also have drive-thru windows and drive-up ATMs to serve members.

The two branches have combined deposits of $112 million and a small loan portfolio.

Sharonview, voted in 2018 the No.1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes, has been serving its members since 1955 and has assets totaling more than $1.6 billion.

About Sharonview Federal Credit Union

Sharonview Federal Credit Union, voted in 2018 the No.1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes, is headquartered in Indian Land, South Carolina, and has been serving its members since 1955. Today, Sharonview serves over 90,000 members nationwide, has assets totaling more than $1.6 billion and operates 19 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. It is also ranked as one of the top 200 credit unions in the country, proving its dedication to providing its members with a full array of value-added financial services, all of which are backed by the United States government and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Sharonview currently stands above the crowd in delivering the personal touch, providing loans with fewer restrictions, flexible terms and lower rates. For more than 65 years, Sharonview has promised exceptional value and delivered financial services members can trust, with us it’s personal. For more information on Sharonview Federal Credit Union: www.sharonview.org.

