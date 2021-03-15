STRATA Skin Sciences Announces Independent Study Published in the Journal of The European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology

/EIN News/ -- Vitiligo Repigmentation Achieved in Five Treatments with XTRAC® Excimer Laser



HORSHAM, Pa., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: SSKN) STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (“STRATA”), a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced the publication of an independent study on the treatment of vitiligo using the Company’s XTRAC excimer laser. The study was conducted by a team of dermatologists in Japan and was approved by the Ethics Committee of Kansai Medical University Kori Hospital. The results of the study were published in the November 2020 issue of the Journal of The European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.

The study results demonstrated that patients with refractory vitiligo achieved satisfactory repigmentation in five treatments, including those who were previously unresponsive to conventional treatments such as topical steroids, excimer light and narrowband UVB light. These patients were treated under a minimal blistering dose protocol using the XTRAC excimer laser, which provided better therapeutic effects with fewer treatments as compared to other UVB phototherapies. The study attributed better patient outcomes to XTRAC’s higher irradiation rate as compared to other available UVB phototherapies. In addition, the XTRAC treatments were well tolerated, and the use of a minimal blistering dose was shown to potentially reduce the number of treatment sessions required, thereby lessening the burden on patients and medical staff.

“We are delighted to see independent studies performed that continue to validate and highlight the efficacy of our XTRAC excimer laser in treating dermatologic diseases,” said Bob Moccia, President and Chief Executive Officer. “There is a large unmet need in Japan for the treatment of vitiligo, a devastating condition with limited treatment options. As we continue our focus on delivering our therapy solution to patients in Japan, we are encouraged by the positive results of this study to support our efforts; the data clearly demonstrate improved clinical outcomes with XTRAC treatments over the alternatives to treat vitiligo.”

Reference - Noborio, R., Nomura, Y., Nakamura, M., Nishida, E., Kiyohara, T., Tanizaki, H. and Morita, A. (2021), Efficacy of 308‐nm excimer laser treatment for refractory vitiligo: a case series of treatment based on the minimal blistering dose. J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (www.strataskinsciences.com)

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser and VTRAC® lamp systems utilized in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and various other skin conditions.

The Company’s proprietary XTRAC® excimer laser delivers a highly targeted therapeutic beam of UVB light to treat psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma, diseases which impact over 31 million patients in the United States alone. The technology is covered by multiple patents, including exclusive rights for patents for the delivery of treatment to vitiligo patients.

STRATA’s unique business model leverages targeted Direct to Consumer (DTC) advertising to generate awareness and utilizes its in-house call center and insurance advocacy teams to increase volume for the Company’s partner dermatology clinics.

The XTRAC business has used this proven DTC model to grow its domestic dermatology partner network to over 832 clinics, with a worldwide installed base of over 2,300 devices. The Company is able to offer 90% of DTC patients an introduction to physicians prescribing a reimbursable solution, using XTRAC, within a 10-mile radius of their house. The Company is a leader in dermatology in-clinic business generation for its partners.

The Company has now introduced its Home by XTRAC™ business, leveraging in-house resources; including DTC advertising, in-house call center and its insurance reimbursement team to provide an at-home, insurance-reimbursed treatment option for patients with certain skin diseases that do not qualify for in-office treatments.

